Flick refuses to raise the white flag: fiery message after the Paris and Real Madrid blows

Hansi Flick has reaffirmed his determination to fight for both the La Liga and Champions League titles, despite back-to-back defeats to Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid. The Barcelona boss stressed his faith in his players ahead of Tuesday's clash with Aston Villa at the Spotify Camp Nou, in the fourth round of the Champions League league phase.

A fresh test awaits the Catalans against a Villa side led by Unai Emery, who earned special praise from Flick. The German described his opposite number as one of the best coaches in Europe.

Flick made clear his focus lay entirely on the next match, warning of the threat Villa pose. "I am focused on the next match," he said. "When we faced Alavés on Saturday, my focus was on that match, and now we are preparing for a clash in the Champions League. Every match has its own particularity, and any opponent has the ability to put us in trouble, so it will be a very difficult match."

Flick responds to Barcelona's defeats

Next matches BAU UEFA Youth League 10:00 Aston Villa U19

Turning to the losses against PSG and Real Madrid, the German insisted the scorelines did not reflect the gap between the sides. His team could have taken something from both, he argued, particularly in the Clasico.

"At this level, anything can happen," Flick said. "Against Real Madrid, the result could have been different. We have confidence in this kind of match, as we have achieved 11 consecutive wins against just two defeats, but the focus is always on the losses."

He added: "I have confidence in the team, and we showed that against Alavés. Now we are focusing on the Champions League, and our goal is to finish the league phase among the best 8 teams."

Two defeats would not dent Barcelona's ambitions, Flick insisted, convinced the squad still had everything needed to chase the biggest prizes.

"I do not like focusing on defeats or victories, but rather I always think about the next match," he explained. "Our goals are to win La Liga and the Champions League, and I am convinced that we have the quality needed to achieve that. Nothing has changed despite the defeats, as in football the focus is always on the negative results, and this is natural."

Defensive crisis

On the injuries ravaging his defence, Flick admitted the run of absences had been hard to manage. Frenkie de Jong's return had handed the staff fresh options, as had the inclusion of Bryan, and he expressed hope of welcoming back Espart after the international break.

"We have 4 players out of the reckoning, and it is not easy to deal with this situation," he said. "Frenkie returned after injury and helped us in this position, and so did Bryan. Whichever player takes part, we play as one team."

Asked whether Gavi might fill in at right-back, Flick ruled out using him there as a first-choice option, for all his admiration of the midfielder. He revealed he had spoken to the player to spell out exactly what the staff wanted from him.

"I do not consider Gavi a right-back," he said. "We all know his quality, and he is always an available option, but when the match begins this option may not be suitable for the plan. I spoke with him, and it is important that he knows our view regarding his role, as this is important for him and for his self-confidence."

Gerard Martín, meanwhile, could cover both full-back and centre-back. That versatility gave the team extra solutions, Flick said, with his role to be set by the demands of the match.

Praise for Raphinha and understanding with Lamine Yamal

Raphinha drew warm words from the coach, who hailed the Brazilian's ability to adapt to the system, exploit the spaces according to the opponent and lead from the front.

"His strengths are amazing, and he adapts perfectly to our system of play," he said. "He adjusts according to the opponent, and he always knows how to find the attacking spaces. He delivers a very good performance, and he is our leader, and I am very happy with him."

The partnership between Bryan and Lamine Yamal also pleased Flick after their sharp display against Alavés. Bryan had earned his chance, he felt, and could figure again against Aston Villa.

Unai Emery

Flick saved clear praise for Emery to close. Aston Villa boast a distinctive identity, he said, and their coach had steered them through a difficult start.

"They are one of the best teams in Europe," he said. "Everything is very clear in their way of playing, and it is wonderful to watch a team with this organisation. The start was not easy for them, but they succeeded in coming back."