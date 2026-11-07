Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FC Barcelona v Aston Villa FC - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD4Getty Images Sport
Hussein Hamdy
Translated by

Flick: Raphinha made the best decision for Barcelona, and I am not thinking about the Álvarez deal

H. Flick
Raphinha
J. Alvarez
Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Barcelona
LaLiga
Germany
Brazil
Argentina
Spain

There is no room for regret

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has welcomed the Catalan club's decision to renew Brazilian star Raphinha's contract in recent days.

Speaking at the press conference ahead of Barcelona's 12th-round La Liga clash with Atletico Madrid, Flick said: "Raphinha's contract renewal? It's the best decision for Barcelona and for Raphinha. I'm very happy about it. He's a wonderful player and the captain of our team."

Asked about Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez, the German coach replied: "He's a wonderful player in my eyes, but he plays for Atletico Madrid, and I have to focus on my team."

He concluded: "Has Julian Alvarez become a thing of the past? I don't like talking about players who play for other clubs. I focus on my team's players, and I'm very happy with the current situation of the team. We have many options in attack, and I'm not thinking about anything else."

Next matches
ATM

ATM

LaLiga

08 Nov 2026

BAR

BAR

Alvarez was Flick's first-choice attacking target last summer. Atletico, though, refused to let him move to Barca.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google