Fleurs to Kaizer Chiefs? ‘It should not be’ – Hunt on how SuperSport United need not sell players to rivals

SuperSport United head coach Gavin Hunt has said he does not like when the club sells players to Premier Soccer League rivals.

Amakhosi are linked with SuperSport’s Luke Fleurs

SuperSport have been selling key players to PSL rivals

Hunt not impressed with such business

WHAT HAPPENED? Currently, Kaizer Chiefs are heavily linked with a move for SuperSport United’s defender, Fleurs.

The club’s chief executive, Stan Mathews, recently claimed that Amakhosi are trying to lure Fleurs with a bumper salary.

Hunt, a former Chiefs coach, has stated that his club should not be selling players to their closest rivals.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "You know my feeling in selling to my biggest oppositions," Hunt is quoted as saying. "It’s not that I don’t like it – it shouldn’t be."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Meanwhile, Hunt did not want to compare his current situation at SuperSport with the environment at Chiefs and Chippa United when he was there.

He was appointed the Glamour Boys coach in June 2020, but his stint did not last past one season as he was sacked in May 2021.

After leaving Chiefs, he was appointed Chippa coach but left in December 2021 after a string of poor performances.

"I don’t want to go there. That’s gone now," Hunt explained as he answered a question that he looks more relaxed compared to his stints with Chiefs and the Chilli Boys.

"I’ll say one thing – a real famous coach said one thing, and I don’t think I’ll mention his name, he said, ‘do you think you can coach?’

"I said, ‘I’ll try’. He said, 'You can never coach until you are fired’. I have been fired twice, and ‘now you learned how to coach, my friend’. Do you understand what I’m saying? ‘Now you know’.

"Obviously, this is a different environment; this is a different scenario I’m coming to. I know the club has changed completely since I was here, completely changed.

"People will say, ‘I know the club,’ but it doesn’t mean anything because it is totally [different from the one I knew]. Totally financially run differently, much tighter, which is fine and that’s why I accepted the job.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In the current campaign, Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs are SuperSport’s closest competitors.

Sundowns are leading with 28 points, seven more than Hunt’s charges, while Chiefs have the same points as United, although the Soweto giants have played one more game.

As Hunt explains his stance on SuperSport’s business with rivals, Sundowns signed Sipho Mbule and Ronwen Williams from them before the season began.

Teboho Mokoena is another player who made the switch from SuperSport to join the Brazilians.

WHAT NEXT FOR SUPERSPORT? They will play Marumo Gallants on December 30, when the PSL resumes after the World Cup break.