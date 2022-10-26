Fleurs: SuperSport United comment on reported Kaizer Chiefs target's absence amid fresh Orlando Pirates link

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has explained why Luke Fleurs has been a noticeable absentee from the team's starting line-up.

Soweto giants said to be interested in the youngster

Hunt opened up about the reigning PSL Young of the Season

Fleurs has entered the final 12 months of his current deal

WHAT HAPPENED? The talented defender, who has been linked with Kaizer Chiefs since earlier this year, hasn't started a game for Matsatsantsa since August.

Chiefs were credited with an interest in Fleurs after he enjoyed his breakthrough campaign in the PSL and he was named 2021-22 Young Player of the Season.

Despite his lack of game time under Hunt, the former South Africa under-23 international has attracted interest from Orlando Pirates according to the latest reports.

Hunt stated that Fluers' absence from the team is due to stiff competition for places in central defence, with Thulani Hlatshwayo and Thatayaone Ditlhokwe preferred ahead of him.

WHAT DID HUNT SAY? “He [Fleurs] played quite a bit in the beginning then there was a change of system or whatever it is," Hunt told the media on Wednesday.

"But I think guys like Tyson [Hlatshwayo] and TT [Thatayaone Ditlhokwe] have done quite well so hey, please, may long it continue.

"I think the most important part of the team are the centre-backs, I think they’ve done well. A good partnership. Luke has to force his way in. He got himself out. He got suspended and you know, it is what it is."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fleurs has entered the final 12 months of his current contract with SuperSport having joined the Tshwane giants from Ubuntu Cape Town in 2018 on a five-year deal.

The 22-year-old, who was part of the Bafana Bafana squad that faced Ethiopia in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers late last year, will be free to sign a pre-contract with a club of his choice from January 2023.

It remains to be seen whether Chiefs and Pirates will make a move for Fleurs during the upcoming January transfer window.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR FLUERS AND SUPERSPORT The Cape Town-born player will be hoping to feature when Matsatsantsa take on Swallows FC in a PSL encounter on Sunday.

SuperSport will be looking to make it four wins in a row in the league when they square off with Amaswaiswai at Lucas Moripe Stadium.