Fleurs: Kaizer Chiefs reported target told to ‘focus on where your bread is buttered'

WHAT HAPPENED? The young centre-back is understood to be on the transfer radar of the Glamour Boys, but his teammate has warned him not to be distracted by the rumour.

The SuperSport United chief executive officer Stan Mathews recently revealed that Chiefs were interested in the reigning Premier Soccer League Young Player of the Season but as a club, they are not under pressure to sell.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "I don’t want to say much regarding him, but obviously he and the club, as well as his representatives, know what is happening, so I cannot say much," Bhasera said.

"Regarding the rumour, I think the best thing for him is to focus on where his bread is buttered, where he is now, and that is SuperSport. I think that is where he needs to focus.

"For ABC to notice you, you need to continue doing well where you are until it shapes up well. Whatever happens for him now, I cannot predict, but he needs to keep working hard.

"He is a good player, a good young player, so he just needs to focus on his game. Whatever happens, happens, but he must focus on his game.

"They say in football that the sky is the limit. You don't know what might come to you next, just be prepared and give your best."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Matthews recently said the former Bafana Bafana U23 defender extended his contract for the next three-and-a-half years at Matsatsantsa.

When he joined SuperSport United from Ubuntu Cape Town in July 2018, he signed a three-year deal with a two-year option to extend to June 2023.

Meanwhile, Chiefs are expected to enter the transfer market and sign more players in January.

WHAT NEXT FOR FLEURS? With the league currently on a break, the defender will resume action after the World Cup.

SuperSport United will play Marumo Gallants on December 30 at Lucas Moripe Stadium.