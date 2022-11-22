Fleurs: Kaizer Chiefs handed blow in pursuit of SuperSport United star

Kaizer Chiefs have been handed a blow in their pursuit of SuperSport United star Luke Fleurs, who is one of the best young defenders in the PSL.

Chiefs were backed to sign Fleurs on a pre-contract

Reigning PSL Young Player of the Season signed a new deal

Matsatsantsa are keen to keep the 22-year-old player

WHAT HAPPENED? The reigning PSL Young Player of the Season is on the radar of the Soweto giants ahead of the January 2023 transfer window.

Chiefs' interest in Fleurs has been confirmed by Matsatsantsa CEO Stan Matthews, with the young defender's contract believed to be expiring in June 2023 and Amakhosi were tipped to sign him in a pre-contract next year.

However, Matthews has now divulged that Fleurs is actually contracted to the Tshwane giants until June 2026.

WHAT DID MATTHEWS SAY?: "Luke still has a lot of things to develop in his game. He is going to be a superstar. There is no question about it," Matthews told the media.

"He is under contract for the next three-and-a-half years at SuperSport. We are not under pressure to sell him. If an offer comes in and it is an attractive offer and it is a good blend of the money that we are looking for. And maybe there is one or two areas where he can strengthen the team, I think I have shown that willingness to be a trader."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fleurs would have been available on a pre-contract from January 2023 onwards had SuperSport not extended his previous contract.

The Cape Town-born player has signed a three-year deal with a two-year option to extend to June 2023 when he joined Matsatsantsa from his hometown club Ubuntu Cape Town in July 2018.

Fleurs' contract extension means that Chiefs will have to purchase the former South Africa under-23 international from their Gauteng rivals.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR FLEURS?: SuperSport players have been given some time off with the PSL having gone into a break due to the 2022 Fifa World Cup finals in Qatar.

The 2022-23 PSL campaign will resume in the last weekend of next month with Matsatsantsa taking on Marumo Gallants on December 30.