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For the second year running, the celebrations in Brazil belong to Flamengo. They have retained the Brazilian championship. A 1-1 draw away to Palmeiras, their direct title rivals, secured the Brasileirão with two rounds to spare.

Leo Jardim's side are celebrating, with former Serie A players throughout the squad. Mengao have Lino to thank. He cancelled out Arias 's opener to make Flamengo mathematically certain of the Brazilian title. The draw leaves the Rio side on 80 points, six clear of their São Paulo rivals with two rounds left and three fewer wins.

This is Flamengo’s ninth Brasileirão title. Several former Serie A players helped them get there, including Jorginho, Lucas Paquetá, Danilo (his 34th career trophy), Alex Sandro, Pedro, Emerson Royal and Erick Pulgar.