FKF's Mwendwa: Is the sports ministry maliciously trying to get Kenya banned by Fifa?

Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa has alleged the permanent secretary for sports, Joe Okudo, lied to parliament that they have been given permission by Fifa to audit their accounts.

Mwendwa further claimed the move by the ministry to put the federation under the spotlight is driven by political motives and wondered whether the end game is to get Kenya banned by the world football governing body.

Lying Okudo?

"As I speak to you now, I have Fifa people here and Fifa has not spoken to either Amina Mohamed [sports minister] or Okudo," Mwendwa told Goal on Thursday.

"[Joe] Okudo lied to parliament the day before yesterday. He lied in front of the committee. He is simply a liar. Fifa always speaks in the form of letters, and Okudo should show that letter.

"He is lying because they have political motives, otherwise what other reasons would make him lie? You tell me. What would make a full PS lie in front of the Public Accounts Committee? Why did he lie?

"Fifa has said they did not hold talks with the ministry, and the question we should be asking is whether the ministry is trying to get Kenya banned maliciously?

"That is the question that must be asked. Otherwise, why would they lie in front of parliament that they have spoken with Fifa? Fifa people have been here yesterday and today and they are clear that they have not talked with the ministry."

Mwendwa added they are not being audited by the sports registrar; "This is not an audit but an inspection," he clarified.

"That is where people are getting it wrong. It was only yesterday that we received a second letter that made it clear who the inspectors are and now we are preparing documents so that they can get them ready for inspection."

On whether he has been summoned by parliament, Mwendwa said; "I have not received any summons, I have not seen any summon letter, not that I have not been summoned."

Okudo had stated the parliamentary committee had summoned Mwendwa for further interrogation over allegations of financial misappropriation.

"We have been engaging Fifa to allow us to move in and help have proper structures at the FKF. Now that Fifa has allowed us, we will ensure proper management of football in this country," said the PS.

"The committee’s summoning of Mr [Nick] Mwendwa will help our course to ensure accountability in the management of football in the country."