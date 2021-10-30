FKF: Sports CS Amina was informed of impending ban on Nyayo and Kasarani

Football Kenya Federation has moved to defend itself from the decision taken by Caf to ban the use of Nyayo and Kasarani stadiums.

On Friday, the African body confirmed in a statement they had banned the two main stadia in Kenya for not meeting the required standards, handing a huge blow to the national team Harambee Stars and Kenya’s representatives in Caf competitions Gor Mahia and Tusker.

FKF has come out to defend themselves from blame insisting they had informed the Ministry of Sports through Cabinet secretary Amina Mohamed on the impending ban but nothing was done to improve the same.

'It is sad we could not upgrade our stadia'

“The federation wrote seven letters to the Ministry of Sports in regard to the status of both the Nyayo and Kasarani stadium, including one directly to the Sports CS asking her to intervene and assist upgrade the two stadiums to international standards but nothing was done,” the source told Goal on Saturday.

“It’s sad after spending Ksh23.5billion in-stadia development we could not upgrade two of our biggest stadiums to Caf standards.”

Meanwhile, Goal has obtained one of the letters dated October 13, 2021, signed by CEO Barry Otieno, and sent to Amina requesting the government to intervene before Caf takes action.

“We wish to inform your good office the federation has on numerous occasions written to Sports Kenya with regard to the Stadium Technical Infractions raised by Caf on the condition of both Nyayo and Kasarani," read part of the letter in Goal's possession.

“In this regard we wish to inform your esteemed office that the federation is in receipt of correspondence from Caf, informing FKF that the Caf Club Licensing, Senior Manager Muhammed Feizal Sidat, is scheduled to carry out an independent stadium inspection visit, on October 14, 2021, to re-assess the current status of Nyayo Stadium and Kasarani.

“Upon conclusion of Caf inspection mission and based on the current stadium compliance status, a final decision will be taken by Caf regarding the approval of the stadiums and the location of the next Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 – African qualifiers matchday five and six.

“Consequently, whereas Sports Kenya has managed to perform some renovations around stadiums, FKF is gravely concerned that the two stadiums risk being banned and Kenya may also be forced to play its home matches abroad, as is the case in 12 other countries if the technical infractions are not improved as per Caf standards.

“Therefore, in order to ensure Nyayo and Kasarani stadiums are not banned by Caf, and to prevent the country from pecuniary embarrassment, the federation wishes to request your good office, to kindly intervene and ensure that the aforesaid stadiums are brought up to international standards, by urgently addressing the issues raised by Caf.”

Caf statement on banning Nyayo and Kasarani

On confirming the ban Caf said: "Reference to the inspection visit conducted by Caf in Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani as part of the stadiums' assessment for homologation for the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers," a letter from Caf obtained by Goal read.

“Based on the inspection report, we regret to inform you the stadium did not meet the set minimum Caf stadium requirements and consequently will not be approved for the qualifying matches of the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 matchday five & six.

“Unfortunately, following the various temporary approvals given by Caf for the use of Kasarani Stadium in Caf competitions, the stadium still lacks several Caf criteria and requirements in order to properly host international senior competitions.

“As a result, we have taken the following decision: formal prohibition is made to use Kasarani for the remaining qualifying matches of the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022.”

Goal’s efforts to reach out to the Sports CS or Ministry of Sports for a comment on the matter bore no fruits as our calls went unanswered.