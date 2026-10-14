FK Bodø/Glimt do beat Borussia Dortmund after defeat to Bayern Munich

FK Bodø/Glimt claimed their first Champions League win of the season on Wednesday. After a 5-0 defeat at Bayern Munich in the opening round, Kjetil Knutsen's side beat Borussia Dortmund 1-0. Fredrik Sjøvold scored the winner.

Bodø started brightly at Aspmyra Stadion, as they have often done in recent years, and soon had the fans dreaming of a goal. Waldemar Anton turned a dangerous shot from Norway international Patrick Berg behind for a corner.

In a physical contest, Sondre Fet fired just wide of Gregor Kobel's goal from Berg's pass. The home side stayed on top, though Dortmund threatened through Fábio Silva on one of their few dangerous attacks. The former PSV player headed into Nikita Haikin's hands.

After the break, Bodø remained the better side and made it count. Kobel denied Andreas Helmersen, only to pick the ball out of his net shortly afterwards. Sjøvold met Sondre Auklend's pass with a first-time shot to make it 1-0.

Dortmund responded through Serhou Guirassy and Ethan Nwaneri. With a quarter of an hour remaining, Nwaneri had the equaliser at his feet, but the Englishman shot disappointingly wide.

That proved Dortmund's last serious chance. Joey Veerman started for them before Félix Nmecha replaced him after an hour. Like Bodø, Dortmund now have three points. Niko Kovac's side beat Villarreal 3-2 in the opening round.



