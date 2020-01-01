Top Five: South Africans who need a big move in January

Goal profiles five players who are desperate for a transfer midway through the ongoing PSL season

The January transfer window offers players across the world an opportunity to change clubs and further their football careers, and 's top stars are no different.

Some of the nation's players are in desperate need of moves both domestically and abroad midway through the current campaign.

In this feature, Goal profiles five players who are most in need of a transfer this January.

Themba Zwane

The attacking midfielder has constantly discussed his desire to play overseas having a enjoyed significant success with .



Nicknamed Mshishi, Zwane has won almost every major trophy in South Africa (expect the MTN8) and has also helped Masandawana clinch the prestigious Caf title and Caf Super Cup.



Mshishi, who was nominated for the 2019 Caf Interclubs Player of the Year award, has been in top form this season as one of Sundowns' key players and it is the ideal time for him to secure a move abroad.

Bongani Zungu



The midfield maestro has had a difficult season thus far, struggling with an injury which has seen him make only 13 appearances in for .

Despite his toil, Zungu has been linked with bigger clubs like and , who have been competing in this season's .

The highly rated Bafana Bafana player has outgrown Amiens, who are languishing in the elegation zone, and a move away from the club in January would help revive his season.

Thembinkosi Lorch

The reigning Footballer of the Year was expected to leave following a successful 2018/19 campaign with the Soweto giants.

Lorch, 26, admitted that he was disappointed when he learned that the Buccaneers had failed to reach an agreement with an unnamed European club ahead of the current season.

The failed move affected Lorch mentally as he struggled to replicate last season's form, but there is still hope for the attacker as Belgian champions are reportedly be keen to sign him this month.

Dean Furman

The SuperSport United captain has made it known that he would like to return to the United Kingdom, where he began his career.

Furman's stay with the Tshwane giants has been successful having won four major trophies with Matsatsantsa including this season's MTN8.



The defensive midfielder's contract is set to expire at the end of the current season, and SSU will be forced to sell him this month before he leaves for free in July.

Article continues below

Thulani Hlatshwayo

The Bafana Bafana captain announced his desire to leave as he needed a new challenge in a video at the beginning of the current campaign.

His long-term admirers, Orlando Pirates, registered their interest in the player, but a move to the Houghton-based side never materialised and he stayed put in Braamfontein.

The quality central defender will be hoping that the Buccaneers renew their interest in his services in January or any 'bigger' club makes an enticing offer which will be difficult to turn down.

