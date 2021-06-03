Five players that should have joined Malaysia together with Dion Cools

We pick out five other players that Tan Cheng Hoe overlooked who could have added strength to Harimau Malaya's WCQ and ACQ qualification campaign

The cat is finally out of the bag as Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) announced that Dion Cools is now the 26th member of the squad that will compete in the remaining matches of the joint World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 qualification campaign that will resume this Friday morning.

A Belgian-Malaysian by birth, Cools was born in the country with a Malaysian mother, but grew up in Belgium and had since represented the Red Devils in various age groups up to the Under-21 level. However, because he never featured for Roberto Martinez's side or any of his predecessors, the option remained open for Cools to make the switch under the regulations of FIFA.

There's no doubt that Cools has a lot to offer with his experience at Club Brugge previously and his current club Midtjylland, on top of his past involvement in the UEFA Champions League, but the short adaptation period of just four days might have a big impact on whether he can gel with the team enough to make an appearance against United Arab Emirates (UAE) on June 4.

After the two successive defeats in the friendly matches against Kuwait (4-1) and Bahrain (2-0), it would seem that Tan Cheng Hoe's side need to find drastic improvements immediately if they are to stay on track to reach Round three of the World Cup qualifier as well as a direct spot in the Asian Cup.

Cools adds to the options in defence, but if the two friendly matches are any indication, he would not have been the only option that could improve the squad.

We look at five other standout performers from the opening 13 rounds of Super League 2021 that could have been selected by Cheng Hoe.

Natxo Insa (Johor Darul Ta'zim FC)

Arriving at JDT in 2017, Insa quickly established himself as one of the best players in the league and in fact, his performances in his debut season in the Super League were unparalleled. Here was a metronome midfielder who is comfortable with both feet, could sit at the base of the midfield and orchestrate play from deep.

Such were his club performances, there was a huge interest to see what Insa would add to the national team. The opportunity finally came in a friendly match against Mongolia in March 2018, but it was a subdued performance from Insa and his team mates as Malaysia could only secure a 2-2 against the minnows of Asian football.

To this day, that remains his only appearance in national colours. Long-term injury meant that his chances of being called up were reduced but Insa is back firing on all cylinders this season, so much so that Hariss Harun's absence had little impact. Given the paucity of options in central midfield, a combination of Insa alongside Nor Azam Azih could have given Malaysia a much more formidable base in midfield.

Faisal Halim (Terengganu FC)

Part of the squad during the national team centralised training in March, Faisal's name was conspicuously missing from the latest squad list, despite an impressive season for his new side having made the move out of Pahang to Terengganu for the 2021 season.

Two goals and three assists thus far this season, Faisal has adapted well to a new environment under head coach Nafuzi Zain, who has started the former Malaysia Under-23 international in every single one of the 13 Super League that Terengganu has played.

While it's true that Malaysia have an array of options in the wide attacking options, it would also be fair to say that leading up to the call-up, Faisal was at the very least in better form than Akhyar Rashid, Safawi Rasid or even Mohamadou Sumareh.

Hakimi Abdullah (Terengganu FC)

While the exploits and virtues of Insa and Faisal are well-known, the case isn't quite the same for Hakimi, who has unquestionably been the outstanding breakout star of the 2021 Malaysia Super League thus far, who is another one benefiting from Nafuzi's selection policy at Terengganu.

With four goals and one assist under his belt, Hakimi is the only left-footed wide attacker in with a shout of representing the national team. A pacy runner with the confidence to beat his markers, Hakimi's dribbling ability is a great asset to unlock any resolute defence.

Safawi and Sumareh are known for their penchant to play from the right flank with Faisal also falling into that category. So had Hakimi been called up, it would have helped solve the left flank conundrum where both Safawi and Sumareh are more seen as capable on that side of the pitch without being oustanding.

Muhammad Mohd Faudzi (Terengganu FC)

Another of the stars of Terengganu's season, Muhammad is rapidly earning himself a place among the best centre-backs in Malaysia with his display for the black and white. Strong and courageous, this 25-year-old was involved in every one of the five matches that Terengganu were able to keep a clean sheet this season.

Options aplenty in defence for Cheng Hoe with the likes of Adam Nor Azlin, Junior Eldstal, Irfan Zakaria and Dominic Tan all vying to partner Aidil Zafuan at the heart of Malaysia's defence. The void left by the injured Shahrul Saad is one that is not only giving the head coach plenty of headache but one of the most talked about topics amongst Malaysian fans.

It would be a stretch to say that Muhammad is a much better option than any of the aforementioned options but definitely an option the head coach can revisit in future assignments.

Article continues below

Rodney Akwensivie (Kedah Darul Aman FC)

Taking up the opportunity to go on loan to KDA has been a blessing in disguise for Rodney, seeing that his game time would have been limited had he remained with Selangor. Aidil Sharin has made him an indispensable member of KDA's starting eleven, with Rodney himself stepping up his performance.

If Cheng Hoe and his coaching staff are worried about the physical presence that UAE have in the ranks with the likes of Ali Makhbout who even managed to outmuscle Shahrul into submission when the two teams met in 2019, then Rodney would have been the perfect answer to be the partner for Aidil for this Friday's game.

In the past, Rodney was sometimes seen as someone who has momentary lapses of concentration, but that side of his game has seen a big improvement this season and his performances alone should have warranted him a place in the squad, at the very least.