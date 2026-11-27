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Al-Ittihad head coach Jens Fissing, from Germany, shocked the club's supporters despite his side's win over Neom in the Saudi Pro League.

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Al-Ittihad beat Neom 1-0 on Friday evening at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, in round 13 of the Saudi Pro League.

The win came at a cost. Fissing revealed that Dutch winger Steven Bergwijn has suffered a fresh injury, having only just come back from one for the Neom game.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, in comments reported by Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat, the German said: "Bergwijn is not feeling well, and we need to check his condition with the medical staff."

Bergwijn started last Monday's 2-0 win over Uzbek side Pakhtakor on matchday five of the AFC Champions League Elite league phase.

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The former Tottenham Hotspur star went off in the 84th minute with a bruise to his leg, raising doubts over whether he'd face Neom.

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But he was back in full team training on Thursday and declared ready for the visit of Neom. Fissing handed him a start, only for him to pick up another injury.

Turning to the game itself, Fissing said: "I'm happy with the win. It's an important victory against a difficult team. Neom have proved their worth this season. They are capable of playing strong football and they have physical strength. We struggled against them in the first half, and in the second half we saw an excellent reaction from our players."

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He added: "The physical side is important, especially in the hot weather, but it has started to ease and our physical level has improved. The team with the best physical readiness are the ones at the top of the league."

Fissing also took aim at his first-half front three: Bergwijn, Nigerian George Ilenikhena and Marwan Al-Sahafi. He confirmed he hooked all three at the start of the second half because he was unhappy with their performances.

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He concluded: "We weren't good in the first half, and some players couldn't carry out what I asked of them in terms of pressing. So I made three changes because I wasn't satisfied with their performance, and I think they worked."

On came Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri, Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum and Ahmed Al-Ghamdi.

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En-Nesyri changed the game the moment he arrived. His movement gave Neom's defence plenty of problems and he went close more than once, but his final touch let him down.

The breakthrough finally came in the 75th minute. Algerian midfielder Houssem Aouar slid a long through ball onto En-Nesyri's head, and the striker steered it into the visitors' net.

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The referee initially chalked it off for offside against the Moroccan, before checking with VAR, which confirmed the goal should stand.

It meant plenty to En-Nesyri. The goal ended a month-long drought for Al-Ittihad across the Saudi Pro League and the AFC Champions League Elite.

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It also made him Al-Ittihad's top scorer this season. He now has nine goals in all competitions, level with Nigerian striker George Ilenikhena.

Neom clearly bring out the best in him. According to Opta, this was his third goal against them, making them his favourite victims in the Saudi Pro League since he joined Al-Ittihad in the winter of last season.