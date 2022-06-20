Fish: South Africa boss Broos right regarding 'poor' Premier Soccer League quality

The ex-Orlando Pirates star has suggested more is needed to improve the quality that will see the country compete effectively

Former South Africa defender Mark Fish has echoed the sentiments made by the current Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos that the Premier Soccer League does not provide players with the right quality to help the national team match the best in the continent.

The PSL is one of the most organised leagues in Africa and their teams have been performing very well in Caf competitions.

However, the now 48-year-old has insinuated more is needed for Bafana to be effective in competitive matches.

"The PSL is not as good as we think it is," the former Orlando Pirates and Bolton Wanderers player said as quoted by the Daily Sun.

"Most of the players who are playing in the national teams in North and West Africa are playing overseas.

"Do we look at our league and say our clubs are good in going through to the semi-finals in the Caf Champions League?

"That is not good enough and I agree with Broos that it is a challenge to pick the right 11 and 18 to represent Bafana."

South Africa started their race for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations with a 2-1 loss away to Morocco. The loss put them second in Group K, behind the North African side who have collected six points from two matches in their pool that also includes Liberia.

Fish has opined why the Southern Africa nation dropped points at the Prince Moulay Abdallah Stadium in Rabat.

"There were good phases for South Africa but, unfortunately, one of two individual errors [cost us]," Fish added.

Article continues below

"You can't make those mistakes against North African teams because it is going to be very difficult."

Their next assignment will be against Liberia in September, but prior to that game, Broos will have an opportunity to weigh his options as the country takes part in the African Nations Championship qualifiers.