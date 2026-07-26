The British defending champion held his nerve at the Hungarian Grand Prix, beat Max Verstappen in the Red Bull in temperatures of around 30 degrees and put Papaya back on top of the premier class after a long drought.

Team-mate Oscar Piastri retired in the closing stages with a technical problem, while Norris celebrated his first win since Brazil last November. "Beautiful. The car was incredible today. Hard work pays off. Let's keep it going," Norris radioed to the team. "I'm exhausted," he said a little later, but: "I'm delighted to be back here in first place."

Behind Verstappen, who was surprisingly able to celebrate another podium, championship leader Kimi Antonelli fought back from seventh on the grid to finish third. In the title battle, he extended his lead over Lewis Hamilton to 50 points before the four-week summer break after Hamilton was handed a five-second time penalty late on for speeding in the pit lane and finished fifth. Charles Leclerc was fourth.

World champion Norris wins in Hungary - Antonelli third

George Russell suffered another major setback in the second Silver Arrow, with Antonelli's team-mate only managing seventh after a catastrophic start.

Nico Hülkenberg also ended his own personal drought. The Emmerich-born driver finished ninth in his Audi, collecting his first points for the German team.

A few hours before the 11th race of the season, world governing body the FIA provided a little more clarity over the race calendar. The traditional circuit in Malaysia is returning after nine years, with the Bahrain Grand Prix to be made up at the Sepang International Circuit at the start of October. The race on the Persian Gulf had been cancelled in mid-April due to the Middle East war. "Once again, we have proven that Formula 1 can adapt, find solutions and deliver results, positively surprising all fans of our sport," said chief executive Stefano Domenicali.

"Get out of the way, you idiot!" Piastri beside himself

Then the action at the Hungaroring took over again. While his first pursuer Leclerc dropped well back at the start, polesitter Norris initially held his position until he ran too wide at Turn Two. Piastri pounced and took the lead. Further back, the problems continued for Russell, because his Silver Arrow was slow to get going and he slipped to 18th place.

The opening phase did not go to plan for Ferrari either. Hamilton and Leclerc had opted for the quicker soft tyres, but in the opening laps they were stuck in fourth and fifth behind Verstappen on the mediums. Hamilton was the first of the leading group to pit on lap 14 and switch to the hard Pirellis.

Verstappen followed a lap later but could not prevent the undercut. With a strong overtaking move, though, the Dutchman forced his way back past his long-time rival. Shortly afterwards, the two McLarens also changed tyres, with only Antonelli staying out significantly longer and not making his pit stop until lap 23.

That restored the previous order. Piastri and Norris pulled away, but the Briton was piling on the pressure. On lap 34, the Australian made his second stop and was irritated shortly afterwards when he made contact with Carlos Sainz in the Williams while lapping him. "Get out of the way, you idiot!" Piastri swore. Norris was in front after his second stop. Shortly afterwards, Piastri pulled over with problems.