Raphinha is on the verge of signing a new contract at Barcelona until 30 June 2030, a deal that could earn the Brazilian a new chapter in the history of his countrymen at the club. See it out, and he will have spent eight seasons in the Blaugrana shirt, making him the second longest-serving Brazilian in Barcelona's history. Only Dani Alves, who racked up nine seasons across two spells, would stand above him.

Brazilian players hold a special place at Barcelona. Forty-six of them have pulled on the Catalan side's shirt, from goalkeeper Jaguaré Bezerra in 1931 to Gabriel Jesus in 2026, and the list reads like a who's who of the greats: Romario, Ronaldo Nazario, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho and Neymar.

His time in Catalonia has confirmed his rising value to the team. Raphinha endured a difficult start after arriving in the summer of 2022, yet grit and relentless work gradually turned him into one of the side's leaders. He is now into his fifth season with the club, matching the stays of Evaristo de Macedo, Rivaldo and Ronaldinho, according to "Mundo Deportivo".

Across 190 official matches for Barcelona, Raphinha has scored 94 goals and set up 62 more. He is closing in on several of the club's Brazilian legends. His 94 goals draw him level with Ronaldinho, who managed the same in 207 games, while Rivaldo sits on 130 in 235 and Evaristo on 181 in 237.

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Barcelona's determination to keep him is not just about the goals. It is also about his willingness to adapt. When the deal for Julian Alvarez collapsed, Hansi Flick's staff moved Raphinha into the centre-forward role, and he responded with remarkable numbers: 19 goals and three assists in 13 matches.

Tempting offers could come his way, not least from the Saudi Pro League. Even so, staying at Barcelona looks the likeliest outcome given his standing in the club's sporting project. See out a contract to 2030 and he will be 33, with eight seasons in the shirt and a historic milestone within touching distance, even if Dani Alves's appearance record of 410 matches remains beyond his reach for now.