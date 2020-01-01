First Fiorentina goal a ‘personal satisfaction’ – Alfred Duncan

The Ghana midfielder netted his maiden goal in Viola colours in their final game of the season

Alfred Duncan has expressed satisfaction at scoring his first goal for in Sunday’s 3-1 win at relegated , describing it as a 'personal satisfaction'.

The Viola headed into this game without any fears of relegation and took charge as the 27-year-old – who is on loan from , opened his account in the 30th minute.

The home side equalised via Marco D’Alessandro nine minutes later and it remained 1-1 until the closing stages of the game when Christian Kouame and Eric Pulgar (penalty) both found the back of the net.

The result means Giuseppe Iachini’s side finish in 10th position, with 49 points, 14 clear of the relegation zone. It was an improvement from the previous campaign where they ended in 16th place, three points shy of the drop.

"I've been looking for him for a while, a personal satisfaction that makes me very happy. I hope to start at the best next year, scoring.” Duncan told the club website. "It was important to close in the best way possible a season that has stretches has been difficult.

"We took three fundamental points because closing on the left is a very important milestone to start again next year.”

Duncan went on to stress how important it was for Fiorentina to start next season better and stronger.

"We can and must do more, Fiorentina must aim for a better ranking than this,” he continued. “Even if seen how it went this season, the 10th-place finish was very important.

"Also, thanks to the support of the club," the midfielder concluded. “It must be a point starting point, we have room for improvement. We also talk about it, and we will try to make ourselves ready to start strong again next year, without the errors of this season.”

Another on-loan player in Kouame (from ) also netted his first goal for the club after recently coming to back to fitness from an anterior cruciate ligament injury that kept him out since November last year.

The Ivorian forward played a total of seven games, including 90 minutes of action in a 1-1 draw at home to Hellas Verona. He also provided assists in victories over and .