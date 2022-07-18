First Cosafa, next Wafcon? Zambia primed for Banyana shock

The Southern African nation are enjoying a magnificent week—will it continue at South Africa’s expense?

While Senegal are the overwhelming favourites to win the African National Team of the Year award at the Caf Awards later this month, Zambia are most certainly the African success story of July.

It’s proving to be a magnificent month for the Southern African federation, headed up by the vocal FAZ President Andrew Kamanga.

Last week, the women’s team qualified for the World Cup for the first time in their history by defeating Senegal on penalties in their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final, while the men’s team clinched the nation’s sixth Cosafa Cup by defeating Namibia in Durban on Sunday.

With Kelvin Muganga Kampamba the outstanding player of the tournament, the Chipolopolo ousted Botswana and then Senegal during the knockout stages, before an Edward Maova own goal in extra-time was enough to see them past Namibia at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Zambia now move tied with Zimbabwe on six Cosafa Cup victories—the joint most successful teams in the tournament’s history, with no one reaching more finals than the Chipolopolo’s 12.

As the men’s team prepare to depart from Durban, attention turns back to the women, who will be looking to enjoy more regional dominance on Monday evening when they take on fancied Banyana Banyana in the Wafcon semi.

With the men having proved their regional dominance at the Cosafa, can the Copper Queens now go on to enjoy local success in their Southern African derby?

Banyana are the favourites, of course, having reached the final last time around before defeating reigning champions Nigeria in their opening game at this year’s tournament.

However, Shepolopolo cannot be underestimated, having grown into the competition and overcome adversity in the process.

Star player Barbra Banda was one of four players cut from the squad after their testosterone levels were found to be above Caf’s ‘limit’, even though her testosterone levels had been deemed acceptable by the LOC ahead of last year’s Olympics in Japan.

Without her, Zambia’s prospects were dimmed, but with a defensive unit that had clearly learned some tough lessons from their chastening experience at the Games last year, they’ve been one of the most impressive sides at this year’s Wafcon.

In the aftermath of the Banda bombshell, they held their nerve to hold Cameroon to a 0-0 draw in their opener, before then neutralising Tunisia and striking at the death through Avell Chitundu in their second group game.

Naïve Togo were then dispatched with ease in their final group game, before Zambia squeezed past penalties to down Senegal in the quarters.

Progression on Wednesday secured World Cup qualification—the team’s target for the competition—and also a place in the Wafcon semis for the first time in the nation’s history.

It’s testament to the immense growth of this side both in the periods before and after the Olympics, and clearly, even though they lack the same cutting edge without Banda, they should be a match for a Banyana side who were hardly free-flowing as Jermaine Seoposenwe took them past Tunisia in their quarter.

The likes of Martha ‘Terminator’ Tembo, Lushombo Mweemba and Maggie Belemu form an increasingly excellent defensive unit, while Grace Chanda offers menace in attack.

Since defeating the Super Falcons in their opener, Banyana have looked favourites for a final berth, but will the Copper Queens extend Zambia’s magnificent month and prove that—for women as well as men—they ought to be considered the regional giants.