Media personality Ahmed Shobeir has lifted the lid on the meeting that brought together Mohamed Salah, the Trabzonspor star and captain of the Egypt national team, and Hany Abo Rida, president of the Egyptian Football Association, during the latter's visit to Turkey. The talks, he confirmed, featured a frank and open discussion about the Pharaohs' captain and his future with the national team.

Speaking on his radio programme, Shobeir explained that Abo Rida was keen to attend Trabzonspor's match against Gaziantep, which ended in a 2-0 win for Salah's side, before meeting the player at a dinner invitation after the match in the presence of a number of officials.

Abo Rida's message to the national team captain

The meeting addressed various matters relating to Salah, Shobeir said, and the football association president assured the player of how much the Egyptian fans love him and how they insist he continue to lead the national team and carry on his international career.

He added: "They spoke about everything, as far as I know, and Abo Rida assured Salah how the people love him and are attached to him, and that he should continue his journey as captain of the Egypt national team."

Both parties listened to one another, according to Shobeir, who described the meeting as extremely frank. The atmosphere beforehand helped make the dialogue easier, especially after Ibrahim Hassan, the national team's director, praised Salah's professional mentality, his importance, and the technical staff's respect for him.

Shobeir: we will not produce a player like Salah every 50 years

Repeating Mohamed Salah's experience, the Egyptian media personality stressed, is next to impossible. He regards the player as an exceptional phenomenon in the history of Egyptian football, and preserving his relationship with the national team is something worthy of attention.

He said: "There is nothing to prevent us, even if he is upset or saddened a little or annoyed, from sitting down and talking with him, opening our hearts, and finding out what the problem is and what is bothering him, because we will not produce a Mohamed Salah every 50 years."

His hope is that the atmosphere of the meeting will reflect positively on the player in the coming period, and that Salah joins the next Egypt camp in a good state of morale.

Coordination between Hossam Hassan and Salah

Shobeir also touched on the relationship between Hossam Hassan, the head coach of the Egypt national team, and Mohamed Salah, confirming that the former understands the value of stars by virtue of his great career as an international player.

Making technical changes or taking decisions over a player's participation does not preclude coordination and dialogue with the national team captain, he pointed out, and consultation between Hossam Hassan and Salah detracts from the standing of neither man.

He signed off by stressing the importance of preserving the understanding within the national team, with the fans desperate for Salah to continue leading the Pharaohs through the coming phase.