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Al-Ahli striker Firas Al-Buraikan has praised his Saudi Arabia teammate and captain Salem Al-Dawsari, describing him as one of the legends of football in the Kingdom, even though the pair are competing for the Asian Player of the Year award.

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Bangkok hosts the Asian awards ceremony tomorrow, Thursday, at the Aksra Theatre King Power, the same venue that staged the event in 2017. Prizes will be handed out in 19 categories.

The headline award is Asian Player of the Year, with Firas Al-Buraikan going up against Salem Al-Dawsari and Iran's Alireza Beiranvand, the Tractor goalkeeper.

All three travelled to Thailand today, Wednesday, and held a press conference to discuss their nominations.

In comments reported by Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat, Firas Al-Buraikan told the press conference: "I am proud and happy to be here with you. It is an indescribable moment for me. This is the first time I have come here, and one of my childhood dreams has come true. Whatever I say, I will not be able to describe this feeling."

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Sharing the shortlist with "the Tornado" only added to his pride: "I am even happier to be alongside the Saudi football legend Salem Al-Dawsari, from whom I learn a great deal."

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Asked how winning would feel, he replied: "It would be something great at the start of my career, and it could mark a new beginning for me."

He added: "Since childhood you dream of being among the legends, and reaching this place is the result of continuous work. It is not easy, and it will be a strong and major motivation for me."

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Saudi strikers have come under fire recently, and Al-Buraikan stood up for them: "As I have always said, the Saudi league has strikers, but they have not had their chance. Thank God, I was given the opportunity and I lived up to expectations."

He went on: "I am sure there are Saudi strikers and players who have the ability, but they need the opportunity, and this takes time."

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On the new format of the AFC Champions League Elite, in place since the year before last, the Al-Ahli striker said: "The AFC Champions League Elite is part of many changes happening at a global level, and players must play and focus on the pitch."

Al-Buraikan closed by reflecting on a gruelling few days: international duty with Saudi Arabia, then the Asian awards ceremony, then the Clasico against arch-rivals Al-Nassr .

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He finished: "It is difficult and tiring, but the award is worth it. If this award is meant for me, then everything becomes easy."

The schedule started on Tuesday, when he played in Saudi Arabia's 1-2 defeat by Uzbekistan at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, their second friendly of the current international break.

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Al-Buraikan was the bright spot. With his side a goal down, he equalised in the 23rd minute, rising to head home an Ahmed Al-Ghamdi cross.

Less than 24 hours after the match, he flew to Bangkok for today's press conference and tomorrow's ceremony.

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The turnaround after the ceremony is just as tight. Less than 24 hours later, he'll be back in Jeddah at the Al-Inma Stadium for Al-Ahli's Clasico against arch-rivals Al-Nassr, a Roshn Saudi League fixture postponed from the ninth round.

Some reports questioned whether he'd make the Clasico after so much travel in so few days. Others insist he'll be in Dutch coach Marino Bosic's squad.