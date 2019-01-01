Fiorentina would welcome former Bayern Munich star Ribery 'with open arms'

The veteran winger is not short of offers after leaving Bayern at the end of last season

sporting director Daniele Prade says he would like to sign Franck Ribery, but admits he faces competition for the former international.

Ribery is a free agent after leaving Bayern Munich upon the expiry of his contract at the end of last season.

The 36-year-old has already confirmed that he intends to keep on playing but has yet to agree a deal with a new club.

Prade says Fiorentina have spoken to Ribery about the possibility of joining the side and are now awaiting a response.

"We really like Ribery, but like all great players, they are experiencing a moment of reflection,” said Prade after Fiorentina opened their campaign with a 3-1 win over Monza in the on Sunday.

“We would like to have him with us, but he has very important financial offers and we cannot guarantee him tens of millions like the Arab or Russian teams.

“But if he wanted to continue playing at high levels, Florence and Fiorentina would wait for him with open arms.

“At this moment the deal is not close, there has been no progress. If he doesn't come, we will buy another player."

Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Montella also admitted his interest in Ribery, adding: "I want functional players, if it's big names, it's even better. Ribery is all this, I believe it is right for everyone.

“I am ready to offer a dinner to the management if they can bring a player with a great record.”

Ribery won 21 trophies at , including eight titles and the 2013 , after joining the club from in 2007.

The winger has played for seven clubs since starting his career with Boulogne in 2000, including Metz and .

Ribery joined fellow veteran Arjen Robben in departing the Allianz Arena in June after helping the club win a seventh successive Bundesliga title.

It has already been confirmed that a testimonial match will be held for both players in 2020.

He made his debut for France in 2006 and went on to earn 81 caps before retiring from international football in the summer of 2014.