Fiorentina in disarray as Pioli resigns

After the Serie A club had appeared to back him publicly on Monday, the manager stepped down on Tuesday

Stefano Pioli has resigned as head coach, suggesting he has been forced to leave due to a lack of faith from the club's management.

The 53-year-old's departure was confirmed by the club on Tuesday, who said assistant coach Giacomo Murelli is to take temporary charge of first-team training.

Under-19 coach Emiliano Bigica is expected to be made interim head coach until the end of the season.

The news comes a day after a public statement from Fiorentina, in which they appeared to back Pioli to ensure a positive conclusion to 2018-19.

"The club is asking everyone to show great respect for the shirt and for the goals that can still be achieved in the season's finale," the club said following Sunday's 1-0 home defeat to .

"The commitment on everyone's part must be total.

"The club also asks coach Pioli to manage this moment with the competence and seriousness he showed in the first part of the season."

On Tuesday, however, Pioli appeared to accuse the club of undermining his credentials.

"I have always assumed my responsibilities; I have always ensured my professionalism, respect and maximum commitment," he told ANSA.

"I reluctantly see myself forced to leave because my professional and, more importantly, human qualities have been questioned."

Fiorentina, who have won only one match in all competitions since a 7-1 thrashing of on January 30, sit 10th in the Serie A table with seven games to go.