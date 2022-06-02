Finidi: Draw against Ecuador will be welcome result for Nigeria

The Super Eagles fell 2-1 to Mexico in the recent match and the former attacker believes there will be some improvements against The Tri

Nigeria assistant coach Finidi George insists the team is still in a rebuilding process and a draw against Ecuador in a friendly match on Friday will be welcome.

The Super Eagles played Mexico on Sunday in another build-up, a match they lost 2-1. The game against The Tri will be the second game for newly appointed coach Jose Peseiro ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Sierra Leone in Abuja on June 9.

Finidi concedes the development has so far been good and getting a win will be an added morale booster to the West African nation.

"We have had a couple of sessions while in Dallas and I think we liked it," Finidi told NFF TV.

"We are building and the building process has started and we’ll see how far we can push the players. It’s been good so far. Let’s see how the second game will go."

The 51-year-old former Nigeria attacker further explained the challenge the new coach has been facing with the team before revealing the team's target in the next assignment.

"It is not easy [for Peseiro], just a week with the players and he’s giving the players more information," Finidi continued.

"By the time we get to the qualifications, I think the players will know what’s expected of them in the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

"It is still a building process and a draw won’t be a bad result. If we have the victory, we will take it. If we can have a draw and play a good game, we will all accept it and go back home and build on that."

In the race for the 2023 Afcon competition to be held in Ivory Coast, the Super Eagles are placed in Group A.