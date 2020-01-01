Finding another player like ex-Orlando Pirates star Leremi will take 20 years - Moloi

The ex-Buccaneer dribbling wizard died a few months after joining Mamelodi Sundowns where he was already a key player

Former assistant coach Teboho Moloi has described the late Gift Leremi as a rare breed of a footballer whose kind will take another 20 years to discover.

A life cut short by a tragic car accident at the age of 22, Leremi was touted as the next big thing to happen for South African football.

Moloi who was the midfielder’s development coach at Pirates narrates a tale of his former player as someone who would, interestingly dream of an attacking move in his sleep and wanted to recreate it in on the football pitch.

“Gift was a dreamer. He would wake up and tell you he dreamt taking a shot. He would practice that and would want to see it come to reality,” Moloi told Far Post.

“He would force Cheeseboy [Lebohang Mokoena] to give him a pass he saw in his dream. He would insist they come early for training so they can keep trying the move from the dream. He was a gift.

“It’ll take us another 20 years before we can be able to find a player of that sort. I’ve coached everywhere, schools, the Vodacom League, I’ve scouted in all provinces, I’ve not seen something close to Gift. We’re still going to have to search.”

After joining Sundowns in July 2007, he passed away two months later and Moloi goes on to liken Leremi to star Cristiano Ronaldo.

“He saw himself becoming this big star, he understood what it meant to play for Pirates. He had a body that resembled Cristiano Ronaldo, but with more muscle especially in the upper body. He was a dedicated player, but very humble. He was a people’s person. On the field, he was arrogant,” said Moloi.

Leremi was already a Bafana Bafana player at the time of his death and seen as one of the bright prospects for the 2010 Fifa World Cup that was to be hosted by South Africa.

Having come through the development ranks at Pirates, his move to was a shocker to most Buccaneers faithful.

Lebohang Mokoena who grew up with Leremi at Pirates chips in to confirm Moloi’s story of the late player always keen to act his dreams in real life.

“He was a prophetic footballer. The guy would dream of a move and he would explain it to me. Sometimes we’d score in the exact same way and after the game he would remind me of it,” said Mokoena.