UEFA have hit Feyenoord with financial penalties over the conduct of their supporters during the match against Barcelona at the Camp Nou, where incidents involved racist behaviour, the throwing of objects and improper chanting, plus damage inflicted on the away team's stands.

The Dutch club's penalties totalled 74,375 euros, including a fine of 25,000 euros for the racist and/or discriminatory behaviour of their supporters.

Feyenoord will also see their ticket allocation for their next away match cut by 25%, dropping from 5% to 3.75% of the host team's stadium capacity. UEFA suspended enforcement of that penalty for a probationary period of two years, effective from the date of the decision.

The throwing of objects brought a fine of 26,375 euros, with a further 10,000 euros for transmitting an improper message during a sporting event. An additional fine of 13,000 euros followed over the acts of vandalism at the Camp Nou.

Money was not where it ended. UEFA ordered Feyenoord to contact Barcelona within 30 days to settle the costs of the damage caused by their supporters in the away team's stands.

These penalties form part of the package of decisions issued by UEFA regarding incidents in the matches of the first round of its club competitions.