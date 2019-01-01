'Finally it's over' - Lenglet happy to be done with rumours of Neymar joining Barcelona

The Brazilian's potential move back to his old club eventually fell through, leaving one of Barca's players relieved the saga is over

defender Clement Lenglet has admitted that he is happy to no longer be hearing constant rumours about Neymar joining the club.

The PSG star was linked with a return to his former club all summer but a move eventually fell through, leaving the Brazilian to return to the side for a third season.

Neymar was also linked with a shock move to , with the forward's transfer saga dominating the headlines for much of the summer.

All the uncertainty clearly wore on Lenglet, who is happy to be moving on after the transfer window slammed shut on Monday.

"Neymar? There were many rumours," Lenglet told Canal Plus.

"It was a very hectic period for the club. Finally it's over. This way we can work a little easier."

Many players at Camp Nou were unsettled as their club engaged in talks with PSG, as several of them saw their names mentioned as potential counterweights in a swap deal.

PSG insisted that Nelson Semedo be included in any deal involving Neymar, with Barcelona keen to hold onto the international.

However, the Blaugrana were ready to offer Ousmane Dembele, Ivan Rakitic and Jean-Clair Todibo as part of a players-plus-cash swap for Neymar.

Rakitic and Todibo were willing to move to Paris but Goal reported that Dembele did not want to join up with Thomas Tuchel's side.

With the transfer window now closed until January, Barcelona will be free to focus on improving their form after an indifferent start to the 2019-20 season.

The defending champions have one win, one draw and one loss in their first three league matches, already sitting five points behind table-topping .

Barcelona return to action after the international break with a match against on September 14.

Ernesto Valverde's side then begin their campaign three days later with a trip to Signal Iduna Park to face .

The Blaugrana have also been drawn alongside and Slavia Prague in the Champions League's Group F.