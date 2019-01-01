'Finally I can sleep well tonight!' - Nidzam jubilant after Felda survive

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Felda United have secured another season in the top tier, following the results of the 2019 Malaysia final matchday on Sunday.

Nidzam Jamil's charges did it in stunning fashion too, by edging finalists 5-1 in Jengka.

A free kick by Jocinei Schad in the sixth minute and Faiz Mazlan's 32nd minute goal after taking advantage of a defensive mistake put the hosts in the driving seat at the break. Jonatan Bauman pulled one back from the spot in the 77th minute, but the visitors could not do more after defender Renan Alves had been shown his second booking just minutes earlier. Strikes by Khairul Amri Kamal (85'), Jasazrin Jamaluddin (90+2') and Kei Ikeda (90+3') sealed the win for Nidzam Jamil's charges.

The result has placed them in the final remaining safety spot in the standings; in 10th place, above FC and , who will both be relegated.

Speaking in the post-match press conference, an elated Nidzam praised the hardwork and determination produced by his players and coaching staff.

"This is my first year in the Super League, and I'm very happy with how it has turned out. I can sleep well tonight, after not having received enough rest for the past two months!

"Tonight is a crazy night. Everyone at the club has been working hard since the beginning of the season, a very tough season. Many rumours were made regarding the club's futre, but we were determined. We were determined to avoid relegation until the last second. We the coaching staff could only help with training, but at the end of the day it was the players who pulled it off," remarked the 39-year old trainer.

