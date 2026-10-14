Mario Lemina had the perfect answer to Lamine Yamal's mockery. The Galatasaray midfielder, needled by the Barcelona star after their Champions League meeting, replied with a message that bore no trace of the provocation that built up before kick-off.

Lemina posted on his "Instagram story" a picture of his son with Lamine Yamal after the match, and wrote: "Of course I know you, and my little one is a huge fan of yours".

That came after Yamal shared a photo of himself holding the man of the match award, captioned "Does he know me now?". The dig pointed straight back at Lemina's earlier claim that he had never heard of the Spaniard and knew only Leroy Sane.

Barcelona won 4-1, and Yamal was at the heart of it. He teed up two goals inside three minutes at the start of the second half, collected the man of the match award, and dragged Lemina's old comments right back into the spotlight.

Yamal answered on the pitch first, then on social media. Lemina's reply was warmer, leaning on his son's admiration for the Barcelona teenager to close the exchange on friendly terms.











