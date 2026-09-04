Figo: transfer market madness must stop, and this is my opinion on Real Madrid's deals

Real Madrid legend Luis Figo has praised the Spanish club's summer signings, insisting they arrived at just the right moment after two seasons without any silverware.

Figo said on the "Figosofadas" podcast: "I think Real Madrid signed very well. They brought in players they needed in important positions: centre-back, the two full-backs, and a winger like Diomande."

"Overall, the signings were excellent, and they came out of necessity rather than for the names," he added.

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The Portuguese went on: "It was essential to take this step and strengthen the team after the last two years without any titles. This is necessary for the atmosphere, so that the fans go into the season with greater hope and feel that this year will be a positive one."

Record fees in the transfer market drew a warning. "At some point, this has to stop. It's true that it depends on clubs' budgets and Financial Fair Play rules, but the figures are very high," Figo said.

The former Portugal star continued: "I don't think a 150 million euro deal can be recouped, as they always say, through selling shirts, for example. These deals can work on the pitch, but financially it's very complicated."

He pointed to how the market has changed. "Almost 30 years have passed since my era. Back then, I thought the sums being paid were madness. But the development of the markets has led them to pay even more insane amounts in some deals."

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