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Former Portuguese star Luis Figo has returned to his social media spats with Spanish politicians, becoming embroiled in a fresh row with Catalan politician Gabriel Rufián after a sarcastic remark about the possibility of the former Real Madrid and Barcelona player taking up a government post in Spain.

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It started when Rufián joked on social media that Figo could be appointed Spain's sports minister. Figo didn't take it as banter. He hit back with a message loaded with direct political criticism.

He posted his reply on "X", later deleting it, and opened with a sarcastic line: "Missing me already? Look at what they've come to."

The former player went on: "They wanted to unite everyone on the left, and now they've ended up in Podemos. What people won't do to survive... You've had a bad experience before, remember? What people won't do to live off the system... But they no longer fool anyone."

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His tone was combative. Figo went well beyond the sports minister joke to attack the political leanings and alliances Rufián had referred to, opening a fresh front in the pair's online feud.

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Figo is no stranger to clashes with Spanish political figures. He has regularly traded blows with them on social media in recent years, and the habit resurfaced this weekend.

Now an adviser to UEFA, Figo enjoyed a playing career that took in major clubs including Barcelona and Real Madrid, alongside his international career with Portugal.

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Rufián wasn't finished. After seeing the post, Gabriel Rufián hit back by reposting an old Spanish newspaper headline reading "Figo the mercenary", a reference to the Portuguese star's move from Barcelona to Real Madrid in 2000, one of the most controversial transfers in Spanish football history.

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The Catalan politician added a terse caption that pointed straight at that move: "Not all of us sell ourselves." The jibe reignited the feud and dragged up an episode that has clung to Figo's name for more than 26 years.

The Portuguese legend was Barcelona's captain and the symbol of the team. Then Florentino Pérez, campaigning for the Real presidency in 2000, promised Madrid fans he would sign him, and paid his release clause of 62 million euros. Barcelona supporters saw it as a monumental betrayal and greeted him at Camp Nou with jeers and chants. Figo, meanwhile, became one of the "Galacticos" and led Real to major titles, most notably the Champions League.

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