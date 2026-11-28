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The race for the top job in Italian football is nearing its conclusion. On Monday 14 December, the Hotel Hilton Rome Airport in Fiumicino will host the federation's election assembly. Giovanni Malagò and Adriano Galliani are competing to become FIGC president.

The 82-year-old Forza Italia senator and former AC Milan executive has been nominated by the players' association (AIC) and coaches' association (AIAC). Both backed Malagò at the previous election on 22 June, when he won 68.58% of the vote to replace the outgoing Gabriele Gravina. The other candidate, Giancarlo Abete, received 29.17%.

Malagò's appointment was later invalidated because he was not registered with the FIGC at the time of the election, a formal requirement. On the proposal of president Luciano Buonfiglio, the Italian National Olympic Committee's executive board voted unanimously to place the FIGC under special administration. It then appointed Malagò himself as commissioner on 6 October.

Malagò still has the backing of a majority of Serie A clubs, with 11 of the 20 signing up: Napoli, Roma, Fiorentina, Bologna, Torino, Udinese, Parma, Frosinone, Monza, Genoa and Lecce. Inter, Atalanta and Como have tried to shift support to Galliani.

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In the election, Serie A accounts for 18% of the vote, Serie B for 6%, Serie C for 12%, Serie D for 34%, players for 20% and coaches for 10%.

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Everything hinges on the crucial 34% of votes held by the National Amateur League, led by Giancarlo Abete, who must choose between the two candidates.

Meanwhile, Giovanni Malagò told the Turin newspaper La Stampa: "Marotta (Inter president, editor's note) told me Galliani was standing. Then I called Adriano and said to him frankly: really? I can't believe it! I find myself up against those who nominated me in April."

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"Juventus have backed Galliani too? I don't believe Chiellini is happy with this U-turn. It's an incomprehensible, typically Italian affair."

"The national team's head coach? I think a federation president should listen to everyone, but there comes a point when it's my reputation on the line and I have to make the final decision. I chose Roberto Mancini because I recognise his work with young players and his knowledge, and because some national team players tell me: 'Mancini, all the way.' The first team is just the pinnacle of the whole set-up. We have an extremely strong Under-21 side."

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Italy head coach Roberto Mancini told the Corriere dello Sport: "Was I prone to clashes when I played? Just disagreements. They happen everywhere. It's quite normal. Capello and Galliani among my favourite victims? Well, AC Milan, those were their seasons. It happened. Yes, it happened."

Adriano Galliani has said that, if he wins the FIGC presidential election, he will retain Mancini as national team head coach.