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The vote for the top job in Italian football takes place on Monday 14 December, when theHotel Hilton Rome Airport in Fiumicino hosts the FIGC election assembly. Giovanni Malagò and Adriano Galliani are vying for the presidency.

The players' association (AIC) and coaches' association (AIAC) have nominated the 82-year-old Forza Italia senator and former AC Milan executive. Both backed Malagò in the previous election on 22 June. Malagò was elected to replace Gabriele Gravina, who had resigned, with 68.58% of the vote against 29.17% for the other candidate, Giancarlo Abete.

His appointment was later invalidated because he was not registered with the FIGC when elected, a formal requirement. On a proposal from president Luciano Buonfiglio, the CONI board voted unanimously to place the FIGC under special administration. It then appointed Malagò himself commissioner on 6 October.

Malagò still has the backing of a Serie A majority, with signatures from 11 of the 20 clubs: Napoli, Roma, Fiorentina, Bologna, Torino, Udinese, Parma, Frosinone, Monza, Genoa and Lecce. That is despite attempts by Inter, Atalanta and Como to shift support to Galliani.

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In the election, Serie A accounts for 18% of the vote, Serie B for 6%, Serie C for 12%, Serie D for 34%, players for 20% and coaches for 10%.

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The crucial 34% of the vote belongs to the National Amateur League, chaired by Giancarlo Abete, who must choose between the two candidates.

Meanwhile, Giovanni Malagò told the Turin newspaper La Stampa: "Marotta (Inter president, editor's note) told me Galliani was standing. Then I called Adriano and said frankly: really? I can't believe it! I find myself up against the people who nominated me in April."

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"Have Juventus backed Galliani too? I don't think Chiellini is happy with this U-turn. It's an incomprehensible affair, typically Italian."

"The national team head coach? I think a federation president should listen to everyone, but there comes a point when it's my reputation on the line and I make the final decision. I chose Roberto Mancini because I recognise his work with young players and his knowledge, and because some national team players tell me: 'Mancini every time.' The senior team is only the pinnacle of the whole set-up. We have an extremely strong Under-21 side."

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Italy head coach Roberto Mancini told Corriere dello Sport: "Was I prone to confrontation when I played? Just ordinary clashes. They happen everywhere, it's fairly normal. Were Capello and Galliani among my favourite victims? Well, AC Milan, those were their seasons. It happened. Yes, it happened."

Adriano Galliani said he would keep Mancini as national team head coach if he won the FIGC presidential election.