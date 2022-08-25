Fifa World Rankings: Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa and rest of the continent learn positions

Alongside Bafana Bafana and the Black Stars, the Super Eagles remain unmoved in the latest rankings released by the football governing body

Nigeria, South Africa, Senegal and Ghana suffered the same fate according to the August rankings released by the Federation of International Football Association on Thursday.

Despite women’s football taking centre stage, 58 international fixtures were still played in the men’s game, especially in Asia and Africa.

However, the Super Eagles, Bafana Bafana, Lions of Teranga and Black Stars did not benefit from points shared.

Jose Peseiro’s team Nigeria remained fifth in Africa and 31st globally as they remain unmoved after accruing 1504 points.

For the Black Stars – who will be participating in the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar – they stayed 11th in Africa and 60th in the world.

Bafana Bafana missed out on the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations as well as the Fifa World Cup, yet they still retain their 12th place in Africa and no. 68 in the world.

Another Afcon absentee Kenya moved southward to be ranked as the 22nd best football playing nation in Africa and no. 102 globally.

Reigning African champions Senegal are ranked first in Africa and 18th in the world with 1584 points, while Morocco's Atlas Lions - who crashed out in the quarter-finals - remain 23rd globally and second in Africa after accruing 1558 points.

Afcon 2021 hosts Cameroon are 38th in the world, while reigning African champions and Fifa Arab Cup kings Algeria are now ranked 41st globally and seventh on the continent.

Botswana played the most matches in the period under review (eight), little wonder they made the biggest move by points and by places (9.85 points and three places respectively).

Mauritius moved three places up to be ranked as the 107th best football-playing country in the world.

Overall, Brazil still occupies the top spot in the world ahead of Belgium (2, unchanged), Argentina (3, unchanged) and France (4, unchanged).

The next Fifa World Rankings will be published on 6 October 2022.