FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 emblem to be launched live in Mumbai

Mumbai is the only Indian city alongside fourteen other cities in the non-Arabic world where the event will be streamed live...

The FIFA World Cup 2022 emblem launch will be streamed live on a giant screen at Babulnath Mandir junction in South Mumbai on Tuesday from 10:52 pm.

Mumbai will be the only Indian city alongside fourteen other cities in the non-Arabic world where the event will be streamed live.



The Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy of , which is the local organising committee of the FIFA World Cup 2022, has taken up the initiative to generate more interest amongst the Indians for the forthcoming FIFA World Cup. This is going to be the second edition of the quadrennial flagship tournament hosted by an Asian Football Confederation (AFC) member association, which also an integral part of.



Middle-east has always been a favourable destination for Indians and the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy wants to tap in them to make the event a grand success. Non-resident Indians can avail visa-on-arrival in Qatar during the football extravaganza to ease the entire travel process.





Qatar 2022 is touted to lure more football-frenzy Indians to taste the in-stadia experience as the distance of Qatar, compared to the previous host nations, from any part of will be minimal. Not less than 25 per cent of entire Qatar's population hail from India and the LOC has been quite positive to exploit the football-fanaticism of them as well.



Along with many firsts in the FIFA World Cup history, this edition will be scheduled between November 21, 2022, and December 18, 2022, instead of the conventional International FIFA window during June-July.



On the other hand, the forthcoming edition of the FIFA World Cup will be most compact in terms of travelling distance. The eight stadiums which will host the matches are situated within a 50-kilometre radius which provides the supporters with an opportunity to watch multiple matches in a day during the round-robin stage of the tournament.