FIFA takes action against Spain following the events of the Egypt match

FIFA took action against Spain on Tuesday following the incidents that occurred during La Roja’s match against Egypt during the last international break.

The match ended in a goalless draw, but fans at the stadium booed during the playing of the Egyptian national anthem and then chanted insults against Islam.

The Spanish government, the Spanish Football Federation, and many prominent Spanish figures – most notably La Roja manager Luis de La Fuente and team star Lamine Yamal – condemned what happened at the stadium.

The Catalan police have launched an investigation into these events, which have sparked angry reactions in Egypt, Spain and elsewhere.

According to the newspaper ‘AS’, FIFA expressed its displeasure at the events that took place during the match and decided to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the Spanish Football Federation.

During the match against Egypt, racist chants from the stands (“Muslims don’t jump”) were heard and have gone viral worldwide; they will be investigated by FIFA.

The referee recorded the incidents in his match report, leading to the matter being referred to FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee.

The newspaper stated: “The sanctions facing the Spanish Football Federation range from a fine to an obligation to display anti-racism messages at subsequent matches… It is not expected that the stadium will be closed to the public for upcoming matches.”

According to the newspaper, FIFA is taking a very firm stance in the fight against racism. Recently, the organisation led by Gianni Infantino has relentlessly pursued all cases relating to this issue.

For example, the international federation supported Real Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior in his fight against those who directed racist insults at him on the pitch, as happened in the Champions League match in Lisbon against Benfica, where the Brazilian player accused his Portuguese opponent of insulting him and calling him a “monkey”.

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