FIFA ranking: Jamaica vs Mexico - How do CONCACAF Nations League teams compare?

Jamaica awaits Mexico as they head into their second 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League group game

Mexico will take on Jamaica in their second CONCACAF Nations League Group A game on June 14.

In the 2022-21 edition of the CONCACAF Nations League, which is only the second edition of the tournament, Mexico and Jamaica are placed in Group A alongside Suriname.

Mexico played their group stage opener at the weeekend against Suriname and El Tri started their campaign with a 3-0 win.

Jamaica are set to play their third match of the group stage. They already played Suriname twice and have a 1-1 draw and a 3-1 victory in the bag heading towards an all-important clash against the group's strong favourites.

In the 2019-20 edition of the CONCACAF Nations League, Jamaica competed in League B which is the second tier of the league and gained promotion to the top tier in which they will compete against the likes of Mexico and defending champions United States.

Mexico lost out to eventual champions United States in the semi-final of the previous edition of the CONCACAF Nations League.

What is Mexico's FIFA Ranking?

The Mexico national team, under the guidance of former Barcelona head coach Gerard Martino, are currently ninth in the world, according to the latest FIFA ranking published on March 31, 2022. They are also the top-ranked nation in the CONCACAF region and have climbed three places from 12th compared to the FIFA ranking in February 2022.

Martino's men are set to compete in their eighth consecutive FIFA World Cup this year. The team has made it to the last 16 in each of their seven previous World Cup outings.

What is Jamaica's FIFA Ranking?

El Tri are up against Jamaica, who have made their debut in top tier of the CONCACAF Nations League by gaining promotion from League B in their previous edition.

The Reggae Boyz are ranked 64th in the world and sixth among CONCACAF nations in the latest FIFA Ranking.

The team coached by Paul Hall dropped two places (from 62 to 64) despite losing only 0.13 points from the FIFA ranking released in February 2022.

The next FIFA ranking will be published on June 23, 2022.

What are Mexico's recent fixtures?

Date Type Result April 27, 2022 Friendly Mexico 0-0 Guatemala May 28, 2022 Friendly Mexico 2-1 Nigeria June 2, 2022 Friendly Mexico 0-2 Uruguay June 5, 2022 Friendly Mexico 0-0 Ecuador June 11, 2022 CONCACAF Nations League Mexico 3-0 Suriname June 14, 2022 CONCACAF Nations League Jamaica vs Mexico

Latest FIFA ranking (world)

Ranking Team Pts 1 Brazil 1832.69 2 Belgium 1827 3 France 1789.85 4 Argentina 1765.13 5 England 1761.71 6 Italy 1723.31 7 Spain 1709.19 8 Portugal 1674.48 9 Mexico 1658.82 10 Netherlands 1658.66 64 Jamaica 1378.62

Latest FIFA ranking (CONCACAF)