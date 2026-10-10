An unconventional contest looms on the horizon for the presidency of the International Federation of Association Football, FIFA. Within the corridors of European football, moves are afoot to explore putting forward a female candidate to challenge the current president, Gianni Infantino, who is seeking a new term in the elections scheduled for next March in the Moroccan capital Rabat.

French website "Foot Mercato", citing French newspaper "L'Équipe", report that the Union of European Football Associations, UEFA, have been hunting for a figure capable of uniting the opposition. They approached Michele Kang, owner of Olympique Lyonnais and one of the biggest names in women's football, but she declined to take on the venture.

Also in the frame is Lise Klaveness, president of the Norwegian Football Federation. The relevant parties made contact with her, but she is not currently thinking of entering the race. Her federation have ramped up their criticism of Infantino, calling for his resignation last August before submitting a petition to FIFA's internal bodies over a number of controversial matters.

These moves notwithstanding, Infantino's opponents are still struggling to find a candidate with the experience and standing to rally support and mount a serious challenge. That is pushing UEFA to keep searching for a figure who can offer a genuine alternative to lead world football.