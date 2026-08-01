Gianni Infantino's position as FIFA president is under intense pressure after his plan to give private investors a stake in the biggest FIFA tournaments collapsed completely. Reuters reports, among others, that CONCACAF president Victor Montagliani is likely to stand as a candidate, while AFC president Sheikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa is also being mentioned.

Infantino had long looked untouchable as FIFA president, despite heavy criticism over his close ties to US President Donald Trump. Since the announcement of his controversial plans, that has changed completely. UEFA and CONCACAF, North America, Central America and the Caribbean, quickly came out strongly against him.

UEFA announced a FIFA boycott and criticism also came fiercely from the Netherlands. "This proposal is not right, in terms of process, governance and content," KNVB chairman Frank Paauw said to the NOS. "The proposal must be taken off the table. As long as the proposal is not off the table, all 55 UEFA countries will not take part in FIFA competitions."

Now the Asian Football Confederation, AFC, have also spoken out strongly against Infantino, and even inside FIFA the Swiss administrator has faced enormous criticism. Infantino's top adviser Carlos Cordeiro and chief operating officer Kevin Lamour both left FIFA.

Lamour said: "A chairman must bring people together, unite and inspire them. Today, we are seeing the opposite happen. It is not a FIFA project, it is certainly not a project of the FIFA board. It is a project of one person," clearly referring to Infantino.

The Times calculated that a motion of no confidence against Infantino needs the support of 'just' 43 countries. With all UEFA countries unanimously opposed to Infantino's plan, for example, such a motion no longer looks far off, or at least appears realistic.

Should it come to that, Infantino would not be removed immediately, but his position would become practically untenable. Montagliani, in particular, is meanwhile emerging as a possible successor. The 60-year-old Canadian has never made any secret of his ambition to one day become FIFA president and now appears ready to make his move.

Since May 2016, Montagliani has served as CONCACAF president and he has until 18 November to officially stand as a candidate. That is the registration deadline in the FIFA presidential election for the 2027-2031 cycle. The winner will be announced on 18 March next year in Rabat.

Alongside Montagliani, Sheikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa is also being mentioned as a possible successor to Infantino. The 60-year-old administrator from Bahrain has been AFC president since 2013. "The future of international football must always be shaped through thorough consultation, collective dialogue and respect for the established governance structures of our sport," he said, among other things, about Infantino's failed plans.