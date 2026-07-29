Gianni Infantino has responded to the uproar around the world over the proposed World Cup plans. The FIFA president calls it "an opportunity, but not an obligation".

Under the plans, FIFA want to place the commercial rights of the World Cup in a new company, FIFA Forward Enterprise. External investors could then take a stake in that company. The world governing body promises its 211 member associations a payment of 40 million dollars if they approve the proposal before 19 September.

Across the football world, the reaction has been largely anger and indignation. According to The Times, there is even talk of "pure bribery", because associations would only be entitled to the full payment if they agree before the deadline. UEFA and the North and Central American football confederation CONCACAF are even said to be considering a boycott of future World Cups if the plans go through.

Infantino has noted the various reactions and still felt compelled to respond again. "FIFA Forward Enterprise is actually a proposal, an offer, part of a democratic process. And above all an opportunity, but it is not an obligation," he says.

He added: "We care about everyone. The benefits of investment have long been visible. After ten years of support, countries such as Cape Verde, Curaçao, Jordan and Uzbekistan took part in the World Cup for the first time. We want to help create even more cases like that of Cape Verde."

Infantino stresses: "Fans from those four countries and from all over the world would benefit enormously from the groundbreaking potential, because football is going to change in those countries. But again: it is a choice for our members."

Not everyone is against Infantino's plans, despite UEFA trying to draw a hard line with a fierce statement. David Trunda, the president of the Czech football association, said he mainly sees advantages. If more countries side with Infantino, a united front against the controversial plans already risks crumbling at an early stage.