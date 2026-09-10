FIFA delivers another blow to Morocco: it denies promising the 2030 World Cup final to the Hassan II Stadium

FIFA have flatly denied any deal or promise handing Morocco the 2030 World Cup final, killing off the controversy sparked by Fouzi Lekjaa and raising fresh doubts about the World Cup file being used as a bargaining chip in a power struggle inside football's governing body.

The denial followed eye-catching claims from a senior Moroccan football official, who insisted the tournament's showpiece match four years from now would be staged at the Grand Stade Hassan II in Casablanca, a ground still under construction.

An electoral statement that unsettles FIFA

According to the Spanish newspaper "Marca", citing an official FIFA spokesperson, the response was brief and decisive: "As announced on 5 August 2026, FIFA will take a decision in due course."

Lekjaa made the claim. One of the most prominent figures in Moroccan football, he also serves as Deputy Minister of Finance, and he made the statement during an electoral rally for the liberal Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM), which is campaigning today.

None of this was new. Exactly a month earlier, on 5 August, the British newspaper "The Times" ran a shocking report claiming FIFA president Gianni Infantino had offered Morocco the final in exchange for its support. FIFA responded then with the same line: "It is untrue and misleading to claim that the FIFA president has made any promises about the location of the 2030 World Cup final."

Just one month on, FIFA find themselves repeating that response word for word, to the same man.

The struggle for influence overshadows the World Cup

This confusion lays bare the scale of the internal crisis engulfing FIFA. It stems from a controversial project to sell a share of future World Cup revenues to private investors, a plan they ultimately dropped in the face of fierce opposition from the European and Asian confederations.

"The Times" read FIFA's overtures towards Morocco as part of a battle to cling to power and win African votes ahead of the presidential elections due to be held in Rabat.

For the first time in history, the 2030 World Cup will be spread across six countries. Spain, Portugal and Morocco will host the vast majority of the matches, while Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay stage the three opening games in tribute to the centenary of the first World Cup in 1930 in Montevideo.

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FIFA have yet to officially announce how the stadiums will be shared among the three main hosts. The venue for the final therefore remains unknown, and everything being said is nothing more than premature electoral promises.