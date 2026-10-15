FIFA Council blocks rule change after bizarre World Cup scandal involving Gianno Infantino and Donald Trump

The FIFA Council rejected a proposal to change the rules on suspensions after a red card on Thursday, FIFA vice-president Debbie Hewitt told the BBC.

At the World Cup last summer, Folarin Balogun's suspension was converted into a suspended penalty, leaving him available for the next match. A phone call from President Donald Trump to FIFA chief Gianni Infantino may have been behind the decision.

FIFA wanted to prevent a repeat by amending its disciplinary regulations. Under the proposal, automatic one-match suspensions could no longer be overturned.

Meeting with Infantino in Zürich on Thursday, the FIFA Council rejected the proposal. The council also wanted to question him closely about several recent controversial developments.

The much-discussed plan to sell shares in the World Cup topped the list. Criticism of Infantino over the plan grew so fierce that he withdrew it. He apologised in Zürich on Thursday, but his apology was reportedly 'not satisfactory'.

"One of the disappointing things was that we received no answers to a number of specific requests, such as access to documents concerning FIFA Forward Enterprise (the company that would handle the sale of World Cup shares, ed.)," Hewitt said. "I asked why not, and we were asked to submit those questions in writing."

Hewitt added: "Infantino has to answer questions, and if he does not do so now, he is unfit to be FIFA president. That was said during the meeting too. What he was actually apologising for was not putting it before the FIFA Council. If he regrets it so much, he should share that with us."