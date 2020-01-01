FIFA confirms it will select 2023 Women's World Cup host on June 25

The four finalists to host the event include a joint bid from Australia and New Zealand, as well as bids from Brazil, Colombia and Japan

FIFA has confirmed it will announce the host country for the 2023 Women’s World Cup on June 25.

The global governing body was set to host a council meeting in Addis Ababa in June, but that event has been cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, FIFA will announce the tournament's host after a meeting that will be held online, with four bids still in the running.

More teams

The four finalists to host the event include a joint bid from and New Zealand, as well as bids from , and .

and the United States have each hosted the event twice since it began in 1991, with the other tournaments hosted by , , Canada and .

“FIFA remains committed to implementing the most comprehensive, objective and transparent bidding process in the history of the FIFA Women’s World Cup. This is part of our overall commitment to women’s football that, among other things, will see FIFA invest $1 billion in women’s football during the current cycle,” FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura said in a statement.

After completing inspection visits to all bidding countries, FIFA has said it will release its evaluation report online in early June.

FIFA has emphasised that the voting process to determine the host of the tournament will be transparent.

"All eligible bids will be presented to the FIFA Council in order for it to select the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 host(s) within the scope of an open voting process, in which the result of each ballot and the related votes by the members of the FIFA Council will be made public on FIFA.com," a statement read.

The 2023 tournament will be the first time the Women's World Cup has included 32 teams, after the event expanded from 16 to 24 teams prior to the 2015 tournament in Canada.

Article continues below

Of the eight Women's World Cups, the United States has won the event four times, including the most recent edition in France in 2019.

Germany is the only other country to win the tournament more than once, with back-to-back wins in 2003 and 2007, with Japan and Norway the other countries to have lifted the trophy.