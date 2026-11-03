FIFA have taken a fresh decision on the controversial plan of president Gianni Infantino to bring private sector investors into the World Cup.

Infantino had wanted to set up a company called "FIFA Forward Enterprise" to run the commercial interests of the World Cup and other FIFA competitions, with private sector investors holding a minority stake.

That plan was abandoned last August. Three continental confederations rejected it, and UEFA threatened to boycott FIFA competitions.

FIFA will now let members of its council view the key documents relating to Infantino's plan to sell World Cup stakes to private investors, according to the BBC, but only at its headquarters in Zurich. You can read the full report here.

The offer landed in a letter from Secretary General Mattias Grafström, sent just hours before UEFA's 2 November deadline for FIFA to publish the details of the proposal and answer questions about the decision-making process.

Members have two weeks to register. It is not yet clear which documents will be presented.

Debbie Hewitt, the president of the English Football Association and a FIFA vice-president, criticised Infantino's lack of transparency last month. She intends to accept the offer.

FIFA considered UEFA's deadline to answer more than 100 questions unworkable, according to reports, with the body focused on the new Under World Cup and an extraordinary congress. The lawsuit UEFA filed in the United States also limits its answers.

The documents will be available "under strict review protocols to maintain confidentiality".