FIFA 21

FIFA 21 most improved players: Who have seen biggest ratings upgrade on game vs FIFA 20?

Kieran Francis
Saka Haaland Greenwood
This year's edition of football's biggest video game franchise sees several players earn a huge ratings rise

Borussia Dortmund's powerhouse striker Erling Haaland and Manchester United wonderkid Mason Greenwood have been named among FIFA 21's most improved players after their rapid improvement in the past 12 months.

Since the release of FIFA 20, Haaland has earned a big-money move from RB Salzburg to the Black and Yellows in January, where he then struck an impressive 16 goals in 18 games, with his overall rating increasing from 73 to 84.

Red Devils talent Greenwood earned a 10-point rise to 77 overall after his goals during the back end of Man Utd's league campaign proved crucial in their run to finish in the top four.

    Bayern Munich's Champions League winner Alphonso Davies saw his overall rating lifted to 81, with a nine-point increase added after he starred in the Germans' treble-winning season.

    Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka was also rewarded for his excellent second-half of the season as his rating soared 10 points to 75.

    Hellas Verona defender Marash Kumbulla, who just joined Roma on loan, has the honour of being named the most improved player in FIFA 21, with his 75 rating aided by a mammoth 15-point addition.

    Other big improvers were Barcelona-bound full back Serginho Dest (67 to 75), Sheffield United duo John Lundstram (67 to 76) and George Baldock (69 to 77) and Juventus attacker Dejan Kulusevski (64 to 77).

    The new FIFA 21 will be released globally on October 9.

    FIFA 21 Most Improved Players

    Player Club Position Overall rating Increase
    Marash Kumbulla Roma CB 75 15
    Dejan Kulusevski Piemonte Calcio RW 77 13
    Sebastian Cordova America LM 75 13
    Edmond Tapsoba Bayer Leverkusen CB 78 12
    Christoph Baumgartner Hoffenheim CAM 75 12
    Erling Haaland Dortmund ST 84 11
    Pervis Estupinan Watford LB 79 11
    Mason Greenwood Manchester United RM 77 10
    Pedro Goncalves Sporting CM 76 10
    Carlos Neva Granada LB 76 10
    Bukayo Saka Arsenal LM 75 10
    Shon Weissman Real Valladolid ST 75 10
    Alphonso Davies Bayern Munich LB 81 9
    Mohamed Ihattaren PSV CAM 77 9
    Owen Wijndal AZ LB 77 9
    John Lundstram Sheffield United CM 76 9
    Rui Silva Granada GK 79 8
    Luis Maximiano Sporting GK 78 8
    Hassane Kamara Nice LB 77 8
    Marcus Edwards Vitoria Guimaraes RW 77 8
    George Baldock Sheffield United RWB 77 8
    Mohammed Salisu Southampton CB 76 8
    Sergino Dest Ajax RB 75 8
    Mohammed Kudus Ajax CAM 75 8
    Luis Romo Cruz Azul CB 75 8
    Luis Javier Suarez Watford ST 75 8
    Axel Disasi Monaco CB 75 8

