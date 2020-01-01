FIFA 21 goalkeepers: Who are the best-rated GK players on the game?

EA Sports has revealed the upcoming game's best shot-stoppers and there's not much separating those at the top

While now sometimes powerless to stop a perfectly timed finish in recent FIFA games, a strong goalkeeper remains a huge asset to any side.

Ahead of FIFA 21's release, EA Sports has released the ratings for the best 20 shot-stoppers in the upcoming game with 's number one Jan Oblak coming out on top.

The Slovenia international is only just heading into his prime at 27 years of age but has been a consistent performed for Diego Simeone's side in both and European competitions.

Oblak's one weakness in FIFA 21 is a kicking rating of 78, but 92-rated handling and 90-rated reflexes more than make up for any shortcomings with his boots.

's Alisson has taken out second spot this year with his saves helping guide the Reds to the Premier League title across the 2019-20 season.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen then rounds out the podium, with the shot-stopper one of the most well-rounded keepers in the game.

The Premier League has seven representatives in the top 20 this year with ' Rui Patricio the surprise packet and boasting an overall rating of 84.

Other lesser known names that could be worth scouting out on FIFA 21 include 's Peter Gulacsi and 's Salvatore Sirigu.

prodigy Gianluigi Donnarumma remains the best young goalkeeper in the game and is an ideal long-term signing for any side.

Best goalkeepers on FIFA 21