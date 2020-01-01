FIFA 20

FIFA 20: How to play a World Cup finals & full list of international teams on the game

Comments()
Getty Images
If you want to change things up with the biggest show in the football world, you can do it on the game through custom tournament

EA Sports usually offer a bespoke World Cup edition of FIFA in a tradition that stretches back to the 1998 tournament.

Now available as downloadable expansions as well as standalone titles in their own right, the FIFA World Cup video games feature all the official aesthetic touches, such as the trophy, stadiums and so forth.

There is no football World Cup in 2020, thus rendering the need for an expansion obsolete, but you can still play a World Cup on FIFA 20.

Editors' Picks

More teams

    Here's how...

    Contents

    1. How to play the World Cup on FIFA 20
    2. Which international teams are on FIFA 20?
      1. Men's national teams
      2. Women's national teams

    How to play the World Cup on FIFA 20

    FIFA 20 was not released in a men's World Cup year, but you can still create your own fantasy World Cup finals if you have a penchant for international tournaments.

    To do so, just follow these simple steps:

    1. Go to Tournaments and select Custom Tournament
    2. Choose 'Group and Knockout'
    3. Set number of teams to 32 (or 48 if you want a glimpse into the future!)
    4. Change tournament name to 'World Cup' or 'FIFA World Cup'
    5. Set Advanced Settings to 'On'
    6. In Advanced Settings, set 'Auto Fill From:' to 'International'
    7. Select a trophy which you feel most closely resembles the World Cup
    8. Choose an appropriate final venue
    9. Be sure to change 'Fixtures v Group Teams' to 1
    10. Enjoy!

    Of course, you can make changes to the advanced settings to suit your own preferences, especially if you wish to deviate from the traditional format.

    While the men's World Cup is not an official feature of FIFA 20, the game does include a Women's International Cup mode.

    FIFA 20 Tournament Mode

    Which international teams are on FIFA 20?

    FIFA 20 has an array of both men's and women's international teams that can be used from all across the world.

    You can see the full list of international teams on the game below.

    Men's national teams

    National Team Official kits? Official players?
    Argentina Yes Yes
    Australia Yes Yes
    Austria Yes Yes
    Belgium Yes Yes
    Bolivia No Yes
    Brazil Yes Only Neymar
    Bulgaria No Yes
    Cameroon No Yes
    Canada Yes Yes
    Chile Yes Yes
    China PR Yes Yes
    Colombia No Yes
    Cote d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast) No Yes
    Czech Republic Yes Yes
    Denmark Yes Yes
    Ecuador No No
    Egypt No Yes
    England Yes Yes
    Finland No Yes
    France Yes Yes
    Germany Yes Yes
    Greece Yes Yes
    Hungary No Yes
    Iceland Yes Yes
    India No No
    Ireland Yes Yes
    Italy Yes Yes
    Mexico Yes Yes
    Netherlands Yes Yes
    New Zealand Yes Yes
    Northern ireland Yes Yes
    Norway Yes Yes
    Paraguay No Yes
    Peru No Yes
    Poland Yes Yes
    Portugal Yes Yes
    Romania Yes Yes
    Russia Yes Yes
    Scotland Yes Yes
    Slovenia No Yes
    South Africa No Yes
    Spain Yes Yes
    Sweden Yes Yes
    Switzerland No Yes
    Turkey Yes Yes
    United States (USMNT) Yes Yes
    Uruguay No No
    Venezuela No Yes
    Wales Yes Yes

    FIFA 20 has a total of 49 different men's national teams to play with. The majority of the men's national teams on the game have official crests and kits, as well as authentic players.

    However, a number of teams do not have official kits or authentic players.

    For example, official kits are included for the Brazil national team, but the only authentic player in the team is Neymar. Uruguay, meanwhile, does not have official kits or players.

    Article continues below

    The likes of Germany, Portugal, England, France and the Netherlands all have official kits and authentic players though.

    Women's national teams

    National Team Official kits? Official players?
    Australia Yes Yes
    Brazil Yes No
    Canada Yes Yes
    China PR Yes Yes
    England Yes Yes
    France Yes Yes
    Germany Yes Yes
    Japan Yes Yes
    Mexico Yes Yes
    Netherlands Yes Yes
    New Zealand Yes Yes
    Norway Yes Yes
    Scotland Yes Yes
    Spain Yes Yes
    Sweden Yes Yes
    United States (USWNT) Yes Yes

    There are 16 women's national teams on FIFA 20, which means that a Women's International Cup will not strictly be a true reflection of the Women's World Cup, which featured 24 teams in 2019.

    Official kits are in place for all teams and of the 16 teams, 15 feature authentic players, with Brazil made up of generic players.

    Close