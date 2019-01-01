FIFA 19 Team of the Week: Handanovic and Vela among star performers
Samir Handanovic’s excellent performance against Empoli ensured he was the highest-rated player in the latest round FIFA Team of the Week, with an 89 rated card for the Slovenian.
The Inter stopper pulled off a string of superb saves on Sunday, not least in injury-time to prevent Salih Ucan, as Inter secured their their spot in the Champions League for next season.
Also in this week’s team is an 87-rated Carlos Vela, who helped guide Los Angeles FC to a 4-2 victory over the Montreal Impact at the weekend.
The Mexican wasn’t the only player rewarded with such a high card after the latest round of fixtures, so too was Moanes Dabour of Red Bull Salzburg.
This week’s team was made up heavily of Serie A stars such as Franck Kessie, Sebastien De Maio and Lorenzo Pellegrini and while there was also a significant Ligue 1 contingent with an 86-rated Ludovic Butelle being the highest-rated substitute.
Luiz Gustavo, M’Baye Niang and Baba Rahman were rewarded as well for their fine displays last weekend.
Although somewhat surprisingly, there was no room for any Valencia players after they beat Barcelona to win the Copa del Rey. Nor were there a representatives from Championship play-off winners Aston Villa.
As usual the Team of the Week are available in packs for the next week starting from 18:00 BST.
See the full squad below…
STARTING XI
GK- Samir Handanovic - Inter
CB- Sebastien De Maio - Udinese
CB- Luiz Gustavo - Marseille
LB- Baba Rahman - Schalke
RW- Carlos Vela - Los Angeles FC
CDM- Lorenzo Pellegrini - Roma
CM- Franck Kessie - Milan
CAM- Na-m Sliti - Dijon
ST- M’Baye Niang - Rennes
ST- Moanes Dabour - Red Bull Salzburg
ST- Dentinho - Shakhtar Donetsk
BENCH
GK- Ludovic Butelle - Reims
CB- Steve von Bergen - Young Boys
CAM- Martin Odegaard- Vitesse Arnhem
CDM- Arijan Ademi- Dinamo Zagreb
ST- Fyodor Chalov - CSKA Moscow
ST- Federico Santander - Genoa
RW- Johnny Russell- Sporting Kansas City
RESERVES
CM- Peter Michorl - LASK Linz
CAM- Samuele Campo - Basel
ST- Wellington - Vissel Kobe
ST- Guven Yalcin - Besiktas
ST- Ibrahima Wadji- FK Haugesund