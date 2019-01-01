FIFA 19 Squad Building Challenges - Icons, solutions, rewards & more

If you want to make more coins on the game mode, this SBC guide will help you earn huge player packs without breaking the bank

While most of us can only dream of affording the new Team of the Year players on FIFA 19 Ultimate Team, there is an easy to way to make a lot more coins - Squad Building Challenges.

SBCs are a set of challenges that ask you to create teams following specific rules before sacrificing those squads for upgraded rewards such as coins and packs.

Goal is here to help with updating list of the best SBCs in the game as well as the cheapest way of beating them and what rewards you will earn.

Be aware though that market prices can change (this guide uses PlayStation 4 prices) and some of these teams will require some cards to have loyalty (either a packed card or one that you have you used for 10 games) to meet chemistry requirements.

Hybrid Nations

First up is the Hybrid Nations SBC which contains four fairly easy to complete challenges. Each one revolves around creating a team containing a certain amount of nations while still maintaining a fair level of team rating and chemistry.

Complete all four challenges - which should only cost around 21,350 coins - and you'll receive a massive rare mega pack as a bonus which alone is worth a staggering 167,500 coins.

Hybrid Nations 1 - Quads

Requirements: Minimum rares: four, players from different nationalities exactly: four, maximum of three players from the same nation, minimum team rating: 75, minimum team chemistry: 80, numbers of players in the squad: 11.

Solution: Fernando Otorola (200), Franco Bechtold (200), Hugo Campagnaro (300), Bartosz Kompacz (200), Igor Denisov (500), Grzegorz Krychowiak (400), Iriome (400),Alexey Miranchuk (400), Bartlomiej Pawlowski (200), Angel (450), Jorge Molina (400) (3,650 coins total).

Rewards: One premium gold players pack which is worth 25,000 coins, making you a 21,350 coin profit.

Hybrid Nations 2 - The Six

Requirements: Players from different nations: exactly six, maximum of two players from the same nation, minimum team rating of 70, minimum team chemistry of 85, number of players in the squad: 11.

Solution: Jose Contreras (250), Mathieu Deplagne (200), Florent Ogier (200), Modou Diagne (200), Yacouba Coulibaly (200), Juan Pablo Anor (400), Aitor Sanz (300), Mayaro Ndoye-Baye (200), Cyrille Bayala ((200), Manu Barreiro (200), Pylyp Budkivskyo (200) (2,550 coins total).

Rewards: One premium gold pack which is worth 7,500 coins, making you a 4,950 coin profit.

Hybrid Nations 3 - It Takes Eight

Requirements: All gold players, minimum rare players: five, players from different nations: exactly eight, maximum two players from the same nation, minimum team chemistry: 88, numbers of players in the squad: 11.

Solution: Yassine Bounou (400), Cristiano Piccini (750), Daniel Carrico (400), Joris Gnagnon (400), Tono Garcia (400), Denis Suarez (700), Maxime Gonalons (400), Enis Bardhi (750), Hernan Perez (700), Karl Toko-Ekambi (700), Sofiane Boufal (400) (6,000 coins total).

Rewards: One prime gold players pack which is worth 45,000 coins, making you a 39,000 coin profit.

Hybrid Nations 4 - National Pride

Requirements: Minimum rare players: seven, players from different nations: exactly 10, minimum team rating: 80, minimum team chemistry 100, number of players in the squad: 11.

Solution: Jaume (400), Cristiano Piccini (750), Ruben Vezo (450), Jeison Murillo (700), Gabriel Paulista (850), Johan Mojica (750), Daniel Wass (800), Stanislav Labotka (400), Angel Correa (750), Kevin Gameiro (750), Amath Diedhiou (400) (7,000 coins total).

Rewards: One mega pack which is worth 35,000 coins, making you a 28,000 coin profit.

Hybrid Leagues

Next up is the Hybrid Leagues set of SBCs which are very similar to the Nations set above. Once again there are four challenges to complete, but this time revolving around creating teams with players from multiple leagues.

You should be able to complete all four for around 30,000 coins, and if you do you'll receive a rare mega pack which is worth 160,000 coins.

Hybrid Leagues 1 - Rare Fives

Requirements: Minimum rare players: five, players from different leagues: exactly five, maximum of three players from the same league, minimum team rating: 68, minimum chemistry: 80, number of players in the squad: 11.

Solution: Grzegorz Sandomierski (300), Gregoire Puel (500), Damian Byrtek (200), Tomislav Bozic (650), Raoul Petretta (200), Aias Aosman (200), Gaetan Perrin (350), Benjamin Kololli (200), Youssef Kalfa (200), Jehad Al Hussien (250), Aleksandar Pesic (250) (3,300 coins total)

Rewards: One jumbo gold pack which is worth 10,000 coins, making you a 6,700 coin profit

Hybrid Leagues 2 - Seven Suspects

Requirements: Players from different leagues: exactly seven, maximum of three players from the same league, minimum team rating: 78, minimum team chemistry: 85, number of players in the squad: 11.

Solution: Guillermo Ochoa (400), Hector Moreno (500), Nestor Araujo (450), Hugo Ayala (500), Elis Hernandez (400), Eick Gutierrez (400), Jonathan Dos Santos (400), Javier Aquino (450), Carlos Vela (750), Javier Hernandez (400), Stevan Jovetic (400) (5,100 coins total).

Rewards: One premium jumbo gold pack which is worth 15,000 coins, making you a profit of 9,900 coins.

Hybrid Leagues 3 - Prime Nine

Requirements: Minimum rare players: five, players from different leagues: exactly nine, maximum two players from the same league, minimum team rating: 79, minimum team chemistry 99, number of players in the squad: 11.

Solution: Kiko Casilla (800), Alvaro Odriozola (750), Ivan Marcano (900), Luis Hernandez (600), Grimaldo (800), Jurado (500), Iborra (450), Jose Canas (450), Diego Castro (350), Lucas Perez (400), David Villa (750) (6,750 coins total).

Rewards: One prime gold players pack which is worth 45,000 coins, making you a profit of 38,250 coins.

Hybrid League 4 - Squad Goals

Requirements: Minimum rare players: six, all gold players, players from different leagues: exactly 11, team chemistry: exactly 100, numbers of players in the suqad: 11.

Solution: Fernando Muslera (750), Damian Suarez (450), Sebastian Coates (750), Martin Caceres (750), Marcelo Saracchi (700), Diego Rodriguez (400), Nicolas Lodeiro (400), Matias Cabrera (400), Gaston Pereiro (400), Nahitan Nandez (750), Abel Hernandez (750) (6,500 coins total)

Rewards: One mega pack which is worth 35,000 coins, making you a profit of 24,000 coins.