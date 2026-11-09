The Saudi Arabian Football Federation has confirmed the new dates for the remaining stages of the 2026-2027 King's Cup, locking in the schedule for the round of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals. Sixteen teams remain, and the fight to stay in the hunt for the title is set to be a fierce one.

Al-Hilal, Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad all have eagerly awaited last-16 ties to navigate on 11 and 12 January 2027, knockout tests that leave no margin for error. The quarter-finals follow on 1 and 2 February, with the semi-finals pencilled in for 4 and 5 May.

Al-Ittihad collide with Al-Jubail, and Al-Hilal face Al-Hazm

Four fixtures open the round of 16 on Monday 11 January. Al-Orobah meet Al-Akhdoud at 4:50pm at Al-Jouf University Stadium, and at the same time Al-Jubail face Al-Ittihad at Prince Abdulaziz bin Musaed Stadium in Hail.

At 8pm, Al-Riyadh host Al-Fayha at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in the capital. Al-Hilal meet Al-Hazm at Kingdom Arena, with both sides chasing a place in the quarter-finals.

Al-Ahli against Al-Ula, and Al-Nassr collide with Al-Khaleej

Tuesday 12 January brings more action. Al-Taawoun meet Al-Wehda at 4:50pm at Al-Taawoun Club Stadium in Buraidah, while Al-Ahli travel to Al-Ula at 5:05pm at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Stadium in Medina.

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Two matches at 8pm close out the round of 16. Al-Nassr take on Al-Khaleej at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, while Al-Qadsiah meet Neom at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, completing the line-up for the quarter-finals.

The quarter-finals in February, and the semi-finals in May

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation has set 1 and 2 February 2027 for the quarter-finals. The two semi-final ties will be held on 4 and 5 May, unchanged from the date set previously.

Every club now turns its attention to the round of 16. The heavyweights want to keep their title bids alive, while the rest sense the knockout format offers a chance to spring a fresh surprise.