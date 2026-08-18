Today's group-stage draw for the AFC Champions League 2, held in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur, threw up a string of all-Arab clashes. Saudi Arabia's Al-Taawoun landed in Group Three alongside Qatar's Al-Rayyan, Jordan's Al-Faisaly and Oman's Al-Nahda.

Thirty-two clubs will contest the new edition, playing a league format over two legs, home and away. The group stage kicks off on 15 September and runs until 9 December 2026.

The Asian Football Confederation have locked in the knockout dates. The round of 16 takes place between 9 and 18 February 2027, the quarter-finals between 2 and 18 March, and the semi-finals between 6 and 14 April. The final follows on 15 May 2027.

Five former champions feature this year: Jordan's Al-Faisaly, Bahrain's Al-Muharraq, Oman's Al-Seeb, Kuwait's Al-Kuwait and Uzbekistan's Nasaf.

The full results of the draw were as follows:

Group One: UAE's Al-Wahda - Uzbekistan's Nasaf - Kuwait's Al-Kuwait - Bahrain's Al-Khaldiya.

Group Two: UAE's Al-Jazira - Iran's Gol Gohar Sirjan - Bahrain's Al-Muharraq - Turkmenistan's Arkadag.

Group Three: Saudi Arabia's Al-Taawoun - Qatar's Al-Rayyan - Jordan's Al-Faisaly - Oman's Al-Nahda.

Group Four: Jordan's Al-Hussein - Iraq's Al-Shorta - Oman's Al-Seeb - India's East Bengal.

Group Five: South Korea's FC Seoul - Australia's Melbourne Victory - Vietnam's Thep Xanh Cong Vietel - Indonesia's Persib Bandung or the Philippines' Manila Digger.

Group Six: Australia's Adelaide United - Thailand's Pathum United - Singapore's Lion City Sailors - Hong Kong's Tai Po.

Group Seven: Japan's Machida Zelvia - China's Shanghai Shenhua - Cambodia's Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng - Singapore's Tampines Rovers.

Group Eight: South Korea's Gangwon - Malaysia's Kuching City - Hong Kong's Kitchee - Cambodia's Phnom Penh Crown.